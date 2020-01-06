Prince Charles visit to Israel and occupied Palestine will go ahead

By Rebecca English for the Each day Mail

The Prince of Wales will go forward together with his historic go to to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories regardless of the Iranian disaster.

Clarence Home stated yesterday the safety scenario was being ‘monitored closely’, however Charles nonetheless intends to turn into essentially the most senior British royal to pay an official go to to Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Aides additionally revealed that Charles will honour those that died within the Holocaust throughout his two-day go to on January 23 and 24.

Officers yesterday confronted questions in regards to the security of the journey, given threats on the weekend by Iranian officers that they might strike US targets in locations together with Tel Aviv.

The prince’s deputy non-public secretary, Scott Furssedonn-Wooden, confirmed the go to would go forward, however added: ‘We always keep our plans under review for security reasons.’

The Overseas Workplace stated: ‘We are monitoring the situation very closely. Our posts are well practised at managing security for these kinds of visits and are able to adapt to changing circumstances very quickly.’