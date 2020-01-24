Prince Charles visits a Jerusalem Mosque on the second day of his tour of the Middle East 

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:08 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:25 EST, 24 January 2020

The Prince of Wales started an historic first go to to the Occupied Palestinian Territories by touring Jerusalem and Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ immediately.

Prince Charles, 71, arrived in Manger Sq., the outdated Ottoman market within the centre of the settlement, and was barely seen surrounded by law enforcement officials and a big entourage of dignitaries.

His go to to Bethlehem was not introduced upfront and he appeared relaxed regardless of the group round him as he walked into the Mosque of Omar.

The mosque is reverse the Church of the Nativity which accommodates a grotto stated to be the location the place Jesus was born.

The Prince of Wales started an historic first go to to the Occupied Palestinian Territories by touring Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ immediately, visiting the Mosque of Omar

The mosque is reverse the Church of the Nativity (pictured) which accommodates a grotto stated to be the location the place Jesus was born

The inheritor to the throne was joined by Anton Salman, Mayor of Bethlehem, Palestine, and Kamel Hmeid, Governor of Bethlehem, as he toured the Islamic place of worship.

Prince Charles seemed in good spirits as he arrived on the Mosque of Omar in Jerusalem on the second day of his two-day journey to the Center East on Friday.

The royal then visited then visited the place of Jesus’ beginning contained in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

The Prince of Wales is on a two day journey to the Center East, assembly with the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Holocaust survivors and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

His go to to Bethlehem was not introduced upfront and he appeared relaxed regardless of the group round him as he walked into the Mosque of Omar

Britain’s Prince Charles shakes arms with individuals as he arrives to go to Omar mosque in Bethlehem within the Israeli-occupied West Financial institution of Palestine

Charles was seen placing on a pleasant show as he shook arms with individuals as he arrives to go to Omar mosque in Bethlehem within the Israeli-occupied West Financial institution of Palestine.

His look got here after he gave a speech throughout a Holocaust memorial ceremony attended by some 40 world leaders in Jerusalem on the primary day of his go to.

Charles paid homage to his grandmother, Princess Alice, for sheltering Jews in Nazi-occupied Greece throughout World Conflict II, on Thursday.

Princess Alice of Battenberg and Greece was the mother-in-law of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. A religious Christian, she died in London in 1969 and had requested to be buried in Jerusalem, subsequent to her aunt, who like Alice had change into a nun and based a convent.

The Manger contained in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on the second day of the Prince of Wales’ go to

Pictured: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives on the Mosque of Omar in Jerusalem,

Throughout his speech Prince Charles additionally urged nations to be taught the ‘classes’ of the Holocaust as he joined world leaders, amid the continued battle of the Israel occupied Palestinian territories.

Charles’ tour – the best degree go to by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian areas – marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the previous Nazi focus camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The inheritor to the throne’s go to follows one made by his son the Duke of Cambridge who toured Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018.

Charles has travelled to Jerusalem to attend the funerals of President Shimon Peres in 2016 and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

Charles’ tour – the best degree go to by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian areas – marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the previous Nazi focus camp Auschwitz-Birkenau

Prince Charles meets with Palestinian Muslim clerics outdoors Bethlehem’s Omar Ben al-Khattab mosque