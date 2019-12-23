Prince Charles visits flood-hit Fishlake after deluge hit 1,000 homes and 200 businesses 

Prince Charles says his father Prince Philip is being sorted ‘very nicely’ on his fourth day in hospital, however he didn’t reveal whether or not he could be house in time for Christmas.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, has been in hospital since Friday morning after battling ‘flu-like’ sickness for weeks and struggling a ‘dangerous fall’.

He was flown from the Queen’s Sandringham Property in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London amid rising concern for his well being.

Talking about his father to reporters as he visited the flood-hit village of Fishlake this afternoon, Prince Charles mentioned: ‘He is being sorted very nicely in hospital.

‘In the meanwhile that is all we all know.’

Cops have been pictured outdoors the hospital the place the Duke of Edinburgh is being cared for this afternoon.

Sky London, 59, from Marylebone, was outdoors the hospital on Monday and mentioned: ‘I am nervous about Prince Philip due to his age. He is knocking on now.

‘In fact all people’s nervous about him.’

Philip’s determination to retire from public duties throughout 2017 was not health-related, Buckingham Palace mentioned on the time of the announcement.

His actual sickness is unclear, after Buckingham Palace pressured he was being handled for a ‘pre-existing situation’.

Philip ‘would not need any fuss’ within the wake of his hospital remedy and has informed his household to ‘stick with it as normal’ with their festive celebrations.

A Buckingham Palace assertion on Friday mentioned: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for remark and remedy in relation to a pre-existing situation.

‘The admission is a precautionary measure, on the recommendation of His Royal Highness’s physician.’

It comes after a subdued Saturday on the Sandringham Property in Norfolk, the place the Queen is believed to have postponed her regular routine of visiting the Royal stud on the primary day of her festive break.

The Queen usually excursions the stud on the 20,000-acre property quickly after arriving from London to see her horses and the employees who take care of them.

Whereas employees gave the impression to be getting ready for a Royal arrival yesterday morning, the Queen seemingly didn’t go to.

In one other obvious break from routine, there was no Saturday pheasant shoot, regardless of it being the peak of the taking pictures season.

Lately, Philip has watched shoots at Sandringham from the heat of a Land Rover.

The palace has repeatedly insisted that Philip’s situation just isn’t thought-about severe or an emergency.

It has additionally been mentioned that no senior members of the Royal Household intend to go to the 98-year-old and ‘is not going to be altering long-held plans’.

Royal sources mentioned that he was anticipated to stay in hospital for just a few days, elevating the prospect that he may very well be discharged in time to hitch the Queen and different senior Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Eve.

The Royal Household historically lay out their presents on trestle tables on December 24 and trade their items at tea time.

On Christmas Day, they attend morning service on the close by St Mary Magdalene Church.

In the meantime, the Prince of Wales arrived in Fishlake, South Yorkshire, to see the impression of the extreme flooding that hit the village final month.

Charles, 71, met firefighters, police and troopers on the outskirts earlier than strolling into the village, which was hit by ‘biblical’ ranges of rain.

He’ll then tour Fishlake, visiting properties and native companies, together with The Outdated Butcher’s Café and Hare and Hounds pub which have suffered due to the floods.

Charles will even meet volunteers and witness the aid efforts in St Cuthbert’s Church which has been transformed into a short lived items retailer and assist centre.

Charles, 71, met firefighters, police and troopers on the outskirts earlier than strolling into the village of Fishlake, close to Doncaster. He additionally supplied an replace on the well being of Prince Philip

Charles will tour Fishlake, visiting properties and native companies, together with The Outdated Butcher’s Café and Hare and Hounds pub which have suffered due to the floods

Lastly, he’ll attend a reception within the City Corridor with folks from Fishlake, Bentley and Stainforth which have been concerned within the restoration and rescue work.

Greater than 1,000 properties and 200 companies have been affected by the horrifying flooding final month, with lots of the properties totally devastated.

The rebuilding course of is anticipated to final nicely till subsequent yr with residents unable to get house in time for Christmas.

Total floor flooring of properties have been destroyed, with householders nonetheless desperately attempting to dry out partitions and plasterboard.

Lots of the flood-affected villagers have ’emptied their lives’ into skips and piles of garbage lay strewn in folks’s gardens.

The village of Fishlake, Doncaster, submerged underneath flood water in November after heavy rains devastated the village

Total floor flooring of properties have been destroyed, with householders nonetheless desperately attempting to dry out partitions and plasterboard

Josh Knaggs works on his uncle’s house in Fishlake, the place he’s having to strip off sodden plaster right down to the mortar so it may be changed

The within of the home, exhibiting the place Mr Knaggs has stripped off the plaster. Tons extra work stays to return the home to its earlier situation

Allen Buck, a resident of Fishlake, South Yorkshire, continues the clear up after his bungalow flooded in November

Volunteer Ruth Pridham with merchandise donated to St Cuthbert’s Church in Fishlake, South Yorkshire, to assist victims of the November flooding

Skips full of rubble from water broken properties in Fishlake, South Yorkshire, after the realm flooded in November

Fields that have been submerged when the River Don burst its banks have been left broken and beforehand lush inexperienced grass left coated with massive patches of mud.

Dramatic drone pictures from the time present the devastation within the village, close to Doncaster, as roads and fields have been become rivers.

Clarence Home confirmed that Charles had made donations to flood aid funds in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

The donations, made by means of the Prince of Wales Charitable Basis, have been made to Basis Derbyshire’s flood aid fund and one other to the South Yorkshire Group Basis.

They’ve been matched by the Duke of Westminster.