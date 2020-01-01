Prince Charles’s former school Gordonstoun launches ban on mobile phones

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 20:21 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:29 EST, 31 December 2019

Prince Charles’ former college has banned using cellphones.

Gordonstoun, which the Duke of Edinburgh additionally attended, desires to encourage dialog amongst pupils.

Lisa Kerr, the principal of the £41,250-a-year college, in Elgin, Scotland, mentioned: ‘With competitors for college locations and jobs harder than ever, we all know younger individuals want extra than simply nice examination outcomes to reach life.

Gordonstoun, which the Duke of Edinburgh additionally attended, desires to encourage dialog amongst pupils

‘Spending time interacting with one another fairly than their telephones helps to construct sturdy social and interpersonal expertise.’

Miss Kerr added: ‘With out decisive motion, we’re in peril of elevating a technology who can not construct significant relationships with a variety of individuals.’

The response from pupils to the ban had been ‘surprisingly constructive’, she mentioned.

Prince Charles’ (pictured) former college has banned using cellphones

Miss Kerr added: ‘One of many results has been an enormous improve in noise ranges between classes. We see this as a very good factor.

‘Youngsters are holding conversations, sharing jokes, catching up with one another nose to nose, not by way of social media.’