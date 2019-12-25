Prince Edward joined by his wife Sophie and their children for Christmas Day church service

Prince Edward and his household have been among the many cohort of royals who attended the standard Christmas Day church service at Sandringham at the moment.

The Queen’s youngest son, 55, was joined by his spouse Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their kids Woman Louise, 16, and Viscount Severn, 12.

Sophie, 54, minimize a basic determine in a gray coat and nude footwear which she paired with a maroon headband and matching clutch bag.

Woman Louise, who’s twelfth in line to the throne and the Queen’s youngest granddaughter, seemed elegant in a gray, white and black verify coat and pale-pink headband.

Viscount Severn seemed glossy in a tailor-made black swimsuit and matching tie.

The royals’ look comes on the end result of a tumultuous 12 months for the household, by which Prince Andrew was compelled to step down from public duties, Prince Philip confronted a police probe over a automobile crash, Prince Harry acknowledged tensions in his relationship along with his elder brother William, and Harry’s spouse Meghan admitted she was struggling along with her new life as a royal.

Princess Charlotte stole the present as she joined her mother and father and great-grandmother on the service for the primary time.

At 4 years of age, little Charlotte was this 12 months thought of sufficiently old to attend the annual service, alongside her massive brother George, six.

And afterwards, the princess delighted followers as she cheerily waved and greeted them earlier than displaying her impeccable manners as she accepted Christmas presents from them.

The four-year-old additionally melted hearts as she stopped to hug Gemma Clark, who was ready in her wheelchair after ready all morning to catch a glimpse of the household.

Gemma Clark, 39, who had travelled from Lengthy Sutton in Lincolnshire along with her household, gave Charlotte an inflatable flamingo and stated she appeared happy with the reward.

Ms Clark, who was in a wheelchair, stated George and Charlotte have been ‘good’ and that they each hugged her.

‘It made my day,’ she added. ‘I’ve by no means seen the royal household, ever.

‘That is my first time at Sandringham and I’d like to do it once more.’

Again on the home, the household historically take pleasure in turkey, reared at Sandringham, earlier than settling down to look at TV, together with the Queen’s Christmas Speech.

Addressing the ambiance at Sandringham, marred by Prince Andrew’s absence within the wake of his car-crash Newsnight interview, she stated: ‘This morning there was a unique really feel – there have been a number of questions on Andrew and so many theories about whether or not he’d be right here or not.

The household of 4 coordinated completely in muted tones and subdued colors

The household walked forward of Prince Charles, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mozzi and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, stored her blonde locks slicked again with a purple headband. She styled her look with an identical clutch

‘I have been right here for 3 years, and this 12 months it’s positively completely different. However it’s packed right here.’

The 93-year-old Queen, sporting a purple coat and hat, arrived on the church in a maroon Bentley with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, was at Sandringham however didn’t attend church.

He had spent 4 nights on the King Edward VII Hospital in London to obtain remedy for a ‘pre-existing situation’.

Princess Charlotte hugged a girl in a wheelchair who had waited for hours to fulfill them

As they got flowers, Charlotte chatted to followers, encourage by her mom the Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Cheeky: The four-year-old caught her tongue out to folks as she did a walk-through the crowds

Karen Anvil, who famously took an image of the ‘Fab 4’ – the Cambridges and Sussexes two years in the past – gifted Charlotte a doll this morning

The teen placed on an animated show as she left the church, beside her mom Catherine

The Duchess of Cambridge and her four-year-old daughter strolled by means of the Norfolk property with bunches of flowers

The four-year-old tried to clutch her mom’s hand as they left the church of St Mary Magdalene

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, didn’t attend final 12 months’s church service both regardless of being in good well being on the time.

The Duke of York, who has had a tumultuous finish to the 12 months after his disastrous look on the BBC’s Newsnight programme, walked aspect by aspect with Charles to a service at 9am however didn’t attend the 11am service.

Andrew’s try to clarify his relationship with convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired and he was closely criticised for displaying an absence of empathy in the direction of Epstein’s victims and regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been additionally absent this 12 months, as an alternative opting to spend seven-month-old Archie’s first Christmas with the Duchess’s mom, Doria Ragland, in Canada.

Others attending the primary morning service included Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.