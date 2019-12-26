Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate Archie’s first Christmas in Canadian hideaway

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated Archie’s first Christmas in a Canadian hideaway together with Doria Ragland as the remainder of the Royals hung out collectively in Sandringham with the Queen.

In keeping with The Solar, Harry and Meghan spent the day in Deep Cove, and on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly explored Horth Hill Regional Park.

Earlier on Wednesday, the pair wished their Instagram followers a Merry Christmas.

‘Wishing you all a really Merry Christmas – their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,’ the couple shared.

The submit, which was accompanied by emojis of a Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman, got here because the Queen and different members of the Royal Household ready to move to the annual church service on the Norfolk property.

Harry and Meghan have stonewalled requires them to chop quick their six-week journey and return house within the wake of Prince Philip’s hospitalization.

Final month, the Sussexes and eight-month-old Archie secretly flew to Canada for a vacation.

Since then, the Royals have endured a troublesome time as Prince Andrew continues to bunker down amid a swirling storm over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In the meantime, Philip is recovering from a four-night stint within the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London.

In keeping with the Solar, some Royals have privately urged Harry and Meghan to jet again to point out help.

A supply informed the newspaper: ‘Even earlier than the Duke grew to become unwell, many had been at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what may very well be one of many final household Christmases with the Queen and Philip…

‘There’s a feeling they’re being thoughtless and egocentric, given the Queen and Philip’s advancing age.’

However the couple is seemingly staying put in North America and is ignoring calls for his or her return.

The couple missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the monarch’s annual get collectively at her non-public Sandringham property in Norfolk.

It comes after a household Christmas card of the royal couple smiling in entrance of a Christmas tree, with Archie’s lovable face staring down the digicam lens, was revealed.

Shortly after the cardboard was launched a number of claimed on social media that the picture had been ‘photoshopped’.

However American actress Janina Gavankar was requested by her buddy Meghan to take the picture for the cardboard which reveals her, Prince Harry with their son Archie within the foreground.

Gavankar, 39, tweeted: ‘So proud to have taken the Christmas photograph for one in all my finest buddies and her household. Right here’s the unique that was despatched out.’

The Duchess, a former actress, lived and labored in Toronto throughout her time starring within the well-liked US drama Fits, and the couple had been famously pictured collectively when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry on the 2017 Invictus Video games within the Canadian metropolis.

Buckingham Palace had beforehand introduced the Sussexes meant to take a six-week break from duties and wouldn’t spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Household.