Prince Harry And Meghan Detail New Plans On Sussex Royal Website

Prince Harry mentioned the couple hoped to change into financially impartial and arrange a brand new charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unveiled a brand new web site after asserting plans to step again from royal duties.

Prince Harry and his spouse Duchess Meghan – who made the stunning announcement on Wednesday (08.01.20) that they are going to change into “financially independent” as they appear to interrupt away from the institution – have detailed plans for his or her “new working model” because the couple intend to maneuver right into a “progressive new role”.

The web site particulars the pair’s new media relations coverage, in addition to taking a look at the way forward for their charities and explaining how they are going to be funded.

