Prince Harry and Meghan fans criticise team behind documentary as ‘not diverse’

The all-white manufacturing group behind ITV’s royal documentary on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disaster have been slammed final evening for a ‘lack of range’.

ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship and his group produced the hour-long particular ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Disaster?’, which aired final evening and coated the highs and lows of the couple’s life in The Agency.

Forward of the programme, the journalist shared a selfie of the group on Twitter, praising them as ‘elegant, hard-working, no nonsense’ and ‘proficient’ for placing the documentary collectively in simply two days, after the disaster broke final Wednesday.

However some followers of the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, have been fast to criticise the group, with one commenting: ‘No brown individuals in UK? No surprise the reporting is from one perspective.’

Sharing the selfie of the manufacturing group together with his 61,000 followers forward of the programme airing, Chris wrote: ‘The stylish, hard-working, no nonsense, pizza consuming, sleep depriving, guest-booking, proficient group who produced tonight’s programme A Royal Disaster on Harry and Meghan in a file two days.

He added: ‘Spectacular bunch.’

However whereas Chris heaped reward on his group, Prince Harry and Meghan followers have been fast to level out an absence of range among the many group.

One offended individual wrote: ‘Each single individual on this pic can solely “theorize” about what it means to be foreigner or brown in UK…

‘Each single perspective in image is “I’ve never seen racism”. After all you haven’t, it’s not directed at you.’

One other questioned: ‘Chris. Does ITV not have any range? I’m genuinely asking.’

One other wrote: ‘No surprise there may be racial bias in opposition to Meghan if this can be a consultant of royal reporters. 94 per cent white media.’

One sarcastically wrote: ‘Various group there.’

In the meantime one other consumer commented: ‘Wow simply take a look at that range.’

The ‘disaster’ documentary, which was offered by Chris, featured clips of Prince Harry and Meghan all through their relationship alongside a host of interviews with royal correspondents and royal specialists.

In addition to offering some perception into the couple’s choice to step down as senior royals, a number of commented on how the Sussexes may transfer ahead following their choice.

The documentary got here forward of at present’s crunch talks going down between the Queen, Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry at Sandringham, Norfolk, as they work to dealer an exit deal for the Sussexes.

The Duchess of Sussex will ‘dial in’ from Canada, the place she is at present staying with Archie. Prince Philip is just not anticipated to attend.

The household will talk about the numerous obstacles that should be overcome earlier than Harry and Meghan can step down as senior royals, with the Queen reportedly eager to discover a resolution in a matter of days.

As a part of their bombshell announcement final week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced they’d be withdrawing from the ‘royal rota’ system, which permits British newspaper, tv and radio organisations to cowl their work in recognition of the monarchy being a publicly-funded organisation.

UK media are at present entitled to cowl their engagements in an neutral method with out management from royal officers.

The couple say they now intend to supply entry to specially-invited media and dispense information through their very own official communications and social media channels.

On their new web site, sussexroyal.com, the duke and duchess stated they imagine this coverage will replicate ‘each their forthcoming independence as members of the Royal Household’ and their want to ‘reshape and broaden entry to their work’.

In addition they attacked the British media’s physique of royal correspondents, claiming: ‘Regrettably, tales that will have been filed precisely by royal correspondents are additionally typically edited or rewritten by media editorial groups to current false impressions.’