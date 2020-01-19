Prince Harry and Meghan: Frogmore Cottage may cost £360k a year

By Michael Powell for The Mail on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face paying as much as £360,000 hire a 12 months to retain Frogmore Cottage – though they may hardly use the historic home.

Beneath the phrases of the extraordinary ‘abdication’ deal revealed yesterday, the Windsor property will nonetheless be the ‘UK family home’ for the couple and their son Archie.

Royal sources have advised The Mail on Sunday that the Sussexes must pay hire at a industrial fee for the cottage, though the couple are set to spend many of the 12 months overseas.

In line with a current skilled estimate, Frogmore Cottage would command £30,000 a month on the open market. And that gained’t be all they’ll be forking out on it.

Within the Buckingham Palace assertion yesterday, the Sussexes expressed their want to repay the £2.four million of taxpayers’ cash used to refurbish the cottage.

The revelation final 12 months that modernisation works on the Grade II listed property had value a lot sparked controversy, with the Queen reported to be ‘privately unhappy’ over the expenditure.

It’s not but clear how the couple will repay the cash and over what time frame.

Frogmore Cottage is prone to stay shuttered for many of the 12 months because the couple make a brand new life in North America.

At the least two everlasting staff – a home supervisor and a cleaner – have been moved to different duties throughout the Queen’s family final week after Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they deliberate to stop Britain. Different members of employees corresponding to cooks, maids and footmen, have been advised their companies have been not required.

Cash from the Sovereign Grant had been used to transform the property from 5 separate cottages for Royal employees into one giant five-bedroom residence.

Harry and Meghan used their private wealth to pay for fixtures and fittings and Prince Charles reportedly spent ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ on what was a significant constructing venture.

The couple are believed to have employed Vicky Charles, the decorator liable for celebrity-beloved Soho Farmhouse non-public members’ membership in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, to assist furnish Frogmore.

Once they made their ‘abdication’ announcement final week, Harry and Meghan made clear they wished to maintain the cottage ‘as they continue to support the monarchy and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom’.

The assertion from Buckingham Palace mentioned: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.’

Frogmore Cottage was a present to Harry and Meghan from the Queen. It was inbuilt 1680 by Charles II and has been a royal residence since 1792.

Its title refers back to the frogs which reside within the space.

When Queen Victoria dined on the cottage in 1875, she reportedly mentioned the variety of frogs on the property was ‘quite dreadful’.