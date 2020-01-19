Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are not planning to do a tell-all TV interview’

By Rebecca English for the Every day Mail

Harry and Meghan haven’t any plans to do a tell-all interview, buddies insisted final evening.

The couple wish to use the following yr to ‘prove’ to the Queen they’ll make their new function exterior of the Royal Household work.

Studies have prompt the Sussexes are fascinated by doing an interview with a serious US broadcaster, with high-profile names reminiscent of Oprah or Gayle King – a presenter buddy of Meghan’s – being thought of.

However a supply near the couple mentioned they’ll ‘absolutely not’ be doing any interviews.

‘They are very happy and grateful that Her Majesty has agreed to this new model of working and want to prove that it is possible. An interview is not part of that,’ the supply mentioned.

It’s seemingly that Harry will undertake a small variety of royal engagements he had already dedicated to between now and the spring, throughout what has been described as a interval of ‘transition’ in direction of the couple’s new life.

There was no point out of Meghan, nevertheless, and sources say she is unlikely to return again to the UK for the foreseeable future.