Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are urged by Royal family members to return from abroad’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged by Royal members of the family to return from overseas to spend Christmas within the UK, as Prince Philip spends a fourth night time in hospital.

The couple have missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and they won’t be current for the standard royal household gathering on the monarch’s personal Sandringham property on Christmas Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew with their eight-month-old son to Canada final month and have been protecting a low profile. This night they launched a household Christmas card with Archie’s lovable face within the foreground.

Some Royals have insisted the couple ought to break their six-week lengthy go to and return, after Prince Philip spent a fourth night time in hospital.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Belief shared this lovable Christmas card Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and child Archie

One member of the family, advised The Solar: ‘Even earlier than the Duke turned in poor health, many had been at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what might be one of many final household Christmases with the Queen and Philip.

‘They’re completely entitled to a correct break and privateness, however they’ve had six weeks off.

‘What about some pretty household images and recollections with child Archie?

‘Lots of the household had been very eager to see him over Christmas, however had been advised they could not as they had been overseas.

‘There’s a feeling they’re being thoughtless and egocentric, given the Queen and Philip’s advancing age.’

The Mail understands the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will probably be staying in Canada till the New Yr.