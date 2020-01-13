Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more likely to divorce than rejoin Royals full-time, bookmakers say

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 4 instances extra prone to divorce within the subsequent 5 years than to rejoin the Royal Household full-time as a pair, bookmakers say.

It comes after disaster talks have been held by the Queen at Sandringham on Monday to debate the couple’s future after they introduced they might step down as senior royals.

Bookmakers are giving odds of three/1 for Harry and Meghan to get divorced by 2025, and solely providing an out of doors probability that the Sussexes can be reigned in and rejoin the household, with costs going lengthy at 14/1.

A £100 wager on the breakdown of their marriage with Paddy Energy would return £400, whereas £100 staked on their ‘rejoining the Royal Household’ would win £1,500.

Bookmakers are giving odds of three/1 for Harry and Meghan to get divorced by 2025 however are additionally backing them to realize monetary independence inside the identical interval, with the pair odds-on at half of

Certainly, the Sussexes’ divorce is taken into account extra possible than Serena Williams successful Wimbledon. Williams is priced at 6/1 and is the favorite.

However the bookmakers usually are not pessimistic about Meghan and Harry’s ambitions and they’re valued at halves to turn out to be financially unbiased within the subsequent 5 years. This implies a guess of £100 would return £150.

The Queen launched an announcement at the moment confirming Harry and Meghan can be permitted to forge ‘a brand new life as a younger household.’

This seems to offer them licence to strike business offers as a part of their Sussex model, which consultants predict could possibly be price £400 million.

And the probabilities abound, with the bookies paying explicit consideration to Meghan’s earlier profession as an actress.

They’re 12/1 to star in their very own actuality TV present and Meghan is price a flutter at 20/1 to seem in a particular episode of the sequence Fits, for which she was famend previous to marrying Harry.

Nonetheless, the worth of 100/1 on Meghan to star as herself within the Crown would seem like priced barely brief on condition that the newest sequence has solely taken us as much as 1977.

Prince Harry sits reverse the Queen as they arrive for the opening day of Royal Ascot in 2014

Her Majesty’s assertion at the moment described how ‘the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK’ whereas the main points are thrashed out.

The Sussexes are 6/four to completely transfer again to the UK, whereas they’re far much less possible, at eight/1, to reside completely in North America.

This regardless of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly providing to select up the £500,000 tab for the couple’s safety whereas they’re within the nation.