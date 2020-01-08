Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to KEEP living in Queen’s Frogmore Cottage

By Sam Greenhill Chief Reporter For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 18:07 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 18:13 EST, eight January 2020

Regardless of stepping again as frontline royals, Harry and Meghan have determined to maintain Frogmore Cottage.

The general public paid £2.4million to fund a renovation of the Grade II-listed property close to Windsor Fort. And the couple introduced final night time they needed to maintain it so they might have ‘a spot to name house in the UK’.

The phrasing raised the prospect that their fundamental house will come to be thought to be being elsewhere, maybe Canada.

It was determined taxpayers would assist Harry and Meghan pay for Frogmore after the newlyweds eschewed their house within the grounds of Kensington Palace, wanting a spot of their very own.

Final night time, a press release on the official Royal Sussex web site mentioned: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will proceed to make use of Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen’

Royal accounts present £2.4million of taxpayer cash has been ploughed into renovating five-bedroomed Frogmore Cottage.

The main work included changing faulty ceiling beams and ground joists, and updating outmoded heating techniques.

However the couple are additionally thought to have put in a luxurious kitchen and toilet within the constructing. Officers have been eager to downplay options that this was an instance of royal profligacy.

Final night time, a press release on the official Royal Sussex web site mentioned: ‘Frogmore Cottage will proceed to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will proceed to make use of Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they proceed to assist the monarchy, and in order that their household will all the time have a spot to name house in the UK.’

The couple introduced final night time they needed to maintain Frogmore Cottage so they might have ‘a spot to name house in the UK’

When the big public price of fixing up Frogmore was first revealed, the couple confronted criticism from some quarters.

Even followers of the royals have been scathing in regards to the prices, particularly as Harry and Meghan ‘may have moved subsequent door’ to a grand condo inside Kensington Palace if that they had wanted extra space.

However amid reviews of a rift with Prince William and Kate, the ‘substantial overhaul’ of Frogmore Cottage – a present to the couple from the Queen – was authorised by Her Majesty. The ultimate invoice is predicted to high £3million.

One critic, Graham Smith, from the marketing campaign group Republic, in contrast the renovation invoice to a charity’s funding of a centre for navy veterans with post-traumatic stress dysfunction (PTSD), saying: ‘A charity spent £2.4million on a assist centre for marines struggling PTSD.

‘The taxpayers then spent the identical quantity on a luxurious non-public house for Harry and Meghan.’