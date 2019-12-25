Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish their Instagram fans Merry Christmas from Canada

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 04:58 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:03 EST, 25 December 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wished their Instagram followers a contented Christmas from Canada amid clamour for them to return dwelling and be a part of the embattled Royals at Sandringham.

At 9am – which might have been the early hours throughout the Atlantic the place the couple are nonetheless considered – they wrote: ‘Wishing you all a really merry Christmas – their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

The submit, which was accompanied by emojis of a Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman, got here because the Queen and different members of the Royal Household ready to move to the annual church service on the Norfolk property.

Harry and Meghan have stonewalled requires them to chop quick their six-week journey and return dwelling within the wake of Prince Philip’s spell in hospital.

Prince Harry and Meghan have wished their scores of Instagram followers a contented Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, which the Sussexes is not going to be attending

Final month, the Sussexes and eight-month-old Archie secretly flew to Canada for a vacation.

Since then, the Royals have endured a tricky time as Prince Andrew continues to bunker down amid a swirling storm over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Philip recovers from a four-night stint within the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London.

Some within the Household have privately urged Harry and Meghan to jet again to indicate help, based on the Solar.

A supply instructed the newspaper: ‘Even earlier than the Duke turned in poor health, many had been at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what may very well be one of many final household Christmases with the Queen and Philip…

‘There’s a feeling they’re being thoughtless and egocentric, given the Queen and Philip’s advancing age.’

The Royals have endured a tricky time in current months as Prince Andrew (strolling to the church service at this time with Prince Charles) continues to bunker down amid a swirling storm over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

However the couple is seemingly staying put in North America and is ignoring calls for his or her return.

The couple have missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and can miss the monarch’s annual get collectively at her non-public Sandringham property in Norfolk.

It comes after a household Christmas card of the royal couple smiling in entrance of a Christmas tree, with Archie’s cute face staring down the digicam lens, was revealed.

The Duchess, a former actress, lived and labored in Toronto throughout her time starring within the fashionable US drama Fits, and the couple had been famously pictured collectively when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry on the 2017 Invictus Video games within the Canadian metropolis.

Buckingham Palace had beforehand introduced the Sussexes supposed to take a six-week break from duties and wouldn’t spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Household.