Prince Harry and Meghan to “step back” as senior UK royals
January 9, 2020
Iraq’s presidency condemns Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. troops
The newest on U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s high basic (all instances native):
U.S. and Iran step back from brink; Trump says Iran stands down
President Donald Trump says Iran seems to be “standing down” and stated no Individuals have been harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
Hundreds of Puerto Rican families left homeless after biggest quake in century
Vehicles, cots and plastic chairs turned non permanent beds for tons of of households who misplaced their properties in southwest Puerto Rico as a flurry of earthquakes struck the island, one among them the strongest in a century.
