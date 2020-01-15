Prince Harry delays flying back to join Meghan and Archie in Canada to thrash out Megxit deal

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Prince Harry has delayed flying again to affix Meghan and Archie in Canada to thrash out the ‘Megxit’ deal, as he broke cowl this night for the primary time for the reason that Sandringham summit.

Prince Harry launched a video on the ‘Sussex Royal’ Instagram to disclose the ability his Invictus Video games needed to heal households, simply days after he and Meghan introduced they had been leaving their roles as senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex was utilizing the video to announce that Dusseldorf in Germany can be internet hosting his sports activities competitors for wounded veterans in 2022.

Harry’s look follows the primary sighting of Meghan for the reason that disaster talks at Sandringham on Monday. The Duchess was seen smiling as she boarded a sea airplane on Vancouver Island in Canada on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Queen revealed in a deeply private assertion that she had agreed for Harry and Meghan to start a ‘new life’ as an ‘impartial’ household.

Prince Harry additionally talked concerning the energy of the video games to heal households within the publish, days after he and Meghan introduced they had been stepping down from their roles as senior royals

Meghan is seen for the primary time since ‘Megxit’ in Vancouver on Tuesday boarding a sea airplane

Following the summit, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been to have a ‘transition interval’ and break up their time between the UK and Canada.

The summit convened by the Queen, which introduced collectively Harry, William and the Prince of Wales, was not attended by Meghan, who’s in Canada with child son Archie.

There was hypothesis Meghan was barred from dialling in on the assembly from Vancouver. However Palace sources have now mentioned: ‘In the long run, the Sussexes determined that it wasn’t mandatory for the duchess to affix.’

It additionally emerged on Tuesday that Meghan’s father may give proof towards her in her authorized battle with The Mail On Sunday, ought to it go to court docket.

Excessive Courtroom paperwork revealed Thomas Markle kinds a part of the newspaper’s defence, after The Mail On Sunday and its mother or father firm Related Newspapers had been accused of unlawfully publishing a letter between the 2.