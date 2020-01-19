Prince Harry Expresses “Great Sadness” Over Royal Split

Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle in a shock announcement stepped down from royal duties (File)

London:

Britain’s Prince Harry expressed “great sadness” on Sunday on the method he and his spouse Meghan had to surrender their royal titles as a part of a separation settlement with the Queen.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” Prince Harry stated in his first remarks on Saturday’s historic settlement. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

