Prince Harry Laughs Off Royal Exit Question At Public Appearance — But Prince William Has A Different Approach!

Prince Harry has returned to his royal tasks — effectively, for now, a minimum of!

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex made his first public look on Thursday morning since he and spouse Meghan Markle introduced they have been going to be stepping again as senior members of the royal household. And the looks went… effectively? Sort of?!

Associated: Donald Trump Publicly Scolding Harry And Meghan Is Absurd!

The Prince did his factor on the grounds at Buckingham Palace, publicly internet hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 attracts for the lads’s, girls’s, and wheelchair tournaments. By all accounts from these in attendance, he gave the impression to be in good spirits and loved carrying on with youngsters who have been enjoying a sport of rugby on the garden on the outing.

The one hiccup got here when the press piped up, and a member of the royal reporter corps shouted out to Harry a query about his and Meghan’s future. The red-headed royal didn’t say something publicly about it, however his non-response was all of the response wanted!

Ch-ch-check out what we imply by that from a reporter on the scene there right now (beneath):

Prince Harry ignored questions from the media in BP backyard about how discussions are progressing on his and Meghan’s future. He had his again to the media however apparently laughed when the primary query was requested. He’s nonetheless obtained his sense of humour! 😃 😊 pic.twitter.com/yjOHkfrHIa — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 16, 2020

Ha!!!

Typically, you’ve simply gotta shake your head and giggle, or one thing. And yeah, a minimum of he’s taken to smiling about issues, irrespective of how dramatic the previous couple of weeks have been…

By all accounts, the remainder of the occasion itself went off with no hitch, too, so a minimum of there’s that!

In the meantime…

Whereas Harry could have been laughing concerning the inevitability of being requested about his life-changing announcement, older brother Prince William was in a decidedly much less cheery temper when it got here time for his flip within the media gauntlet. Stiff higher lip and all that, you realize!

The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge and his spouse, 38-year-old Kate Middleton, made their very own public look speaking to younger individuals and native businessmen and ladies in West Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon. And throughout the outing, William dropped a quote that utilized to the individuals in attendance on the occasion… however additionally low-key positively utilized to his household’s present state of affairs, too.

” width=”860″> Prince William could have been talking to native youths at his Wednesday occasion in West Yorkshire, however the phrases he mentioned ought to’ve additionally rang true again at Buckingham Palace! / (c) Euan Cherry/WENN

The Duke seemingly alluded to all of the household drama in saying:

“It’s sometimes trying to get people to understand that it’s OK to have these challenges. We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they don’t happen.”

Amen, amen, amen! Good recommendation for youths at that public occasion and nice recommendation for William’s royal cohorts as they proceed to react to the fallout from #Megxit, ya know?!

Associated: Right here’s What ‘Financial Independence’ Is Going To Look Like For Meg & Harry!

What do y’all take into consideration the continuing drama, Perezcious readers?! Looks as if life is making an attempt to get a little bit again to regular in the intervening time with public occasions like this, however one thing tells us we’re not far off from one other media bombshell and some extra days of heavy drama! Only a hunch! Ha!

Sound OFF together with your tackle the matter and extra within the feedback (beneath)!!!