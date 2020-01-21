Prince Harry Leaves UK To Rejoin Meghan And Archie In Canada: Reports

Prince Harry is anticipated to be reunited together with his spouse and son in Canada.

London, United Kingdom:

Prince Harry left the UK to rejoin his spouse Meghan and son Archie in Canada Monday, British media reported, because the couple begin a brand new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

“The Duke of Sussex is understood to have left the UK for Canada on Monday evening following one of his final official engagements as a working royal,” Britain’s Day by day Telegraph newspaper reported.

Harry boarded a 5.30 pm flight to Vancouver from London’s Heathrow airport, the Solar tabloid mentioned, and is anticipated to be reunited together with his spouse and son in Canada — the place the couple are anticipated to make their dwelling — on Tuesday.

“His departure for Canada will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes as they walk away from public life,” the Telegraph mentioned.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, who stays sixth in line to the throne, attended the UK-Africa Funding Summit in London, seeming in good spirits as he met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique, and the Moroccan prime minister.

He additionally had a casual 20-minute personal assembly with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the occasion.

Harry skipped a summit dinner for visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace so as to not overshadow his brother William’s internet hosting of the occasion, the Day by day Mail reported.

Harry and his spouse Meghan — at present often known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are bowing out solely from representing the British monarchy, in a disaster that has shaken the centuries-old establishment.

He mentioned on Sunday night time they didn’t wish to give up their royal duties however reluctantly accepted there was “no other option” in the event that they wished to chop unfastened from public funding and search their very own earnings in pursuit of a extra impartial life.

