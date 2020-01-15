Prince Harry, Meghan Markle “It’s Your Life, Do What You Want”: Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday voiced his assist for the choice of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start out an unbiased life and stated that each of them must be allowed to make their unbiased decisions. “Dear Harry and Meghan. Go and be happy and go and do what you want to do. It”s YOUR life and no one who criticises you understands what you guys want/need to be happy. Be free, be YOU,” Pietersen tweeted.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II introduced that the Royal Household is fully supportive of Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle”s “desire to create a new life as a young family” and has agreed to a interval of transition throughout which the couple will spend time in Canada and the UK.

In an announcement, the Queen stated that whereas she would have most popular the couple to stay full-time working members of the Royal Household, she respects and understands their want to “live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the Queen stated. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

Final week, Harry and Meghan introduced they’d step again from their royal duties, searching for monetary independence and splitting their time between Britain and North America.