The place is your Queen now!?

Coloration us royally shooketh, Perezcious readers, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are OFFICIALLY untethering themselves from the royal household after months of private turmoil!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Wednesday to make the surprising announcement, writing that they’ve “chosen to make a transition” to a “progressive new role” that can apparently see them balancing their time between the UK and North America.

In keeping with the submit, this effort will see Harry and Meg stepping again “as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” and dealing to change into “financially independent” to allow them to have “space” from the palace whereas specializing in elevating their son Archie.

Regardless of this huge “adjustment,” nonetheless, the couple insisted they nonetheless “fully support” Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and can proceed to “honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Mainly… it’s not you, Your Majesty — it’s them.

Harry and Meg mentioned they’d launch extra particulars at a later date, however you may ch-ch-check out their full announcement (under).

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Wow. The couple has been teasing one thing like this for fairly a while, however we by no means thought the day would truly come!

Are YOU shocked about this, Perezcious readers!?