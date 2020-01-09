Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were About To Get FIRED Before Making Their Big Announcement?!

This tea is getting hotter by the minute!

Primarily based on the quite salty assertion from Her Majesty the Queen’s workplace yesterday, royal followers in all places assumed the palace was blindsided by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprising choice to step down as senior members of the royal household and work to be “financially independent.”

However now, insiders are saying the palace was very a lot aware of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to go away the entrance line of royal duties — and have been already planning on firing the duo earlier than they introduced their resignation!

Royal reporter and self-proclaimed bestie of the couple Tom Bradby, lol, who filmed the documentary with Harry and Meg throughout their tour of Africa final summer time, gave the newest to ITV Information on Thursday, telling viewers the palace wasn’t precisely “blindsided” by the couple’s plans.

He defined:

“It’s certainly not true to say the palace were blindsided by this. The couple’s view was they came back and wanted to talk to the family about their plans. It had been made clear to them in their absence there was going to be a slimmed down monarchy and they weren’t really a part of it.”

Ouch! But in addition… yay?

Bradby went on to say that Harry and Meg have been requested to place down their solutions on paper, however initially refused to take action out of worry of a press leak. Once they agreed, and the information leaked, the couple determined it was greatest to go public with their choice.

As we reported, the pair made the historic announcement on their Instagram web page Wednesday, writing:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Shortly after, the workplace of Queen Elizabeth II rushed out a press release, saying:

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.”

So it seems like whereas the palace knew about Harry and Meghan’s plans to skip out, they didn’t know the 2 have been going to unveil their plans to the world on Wednesday. It’s a basic case of you’ll be able to’t hearth me, I give up! — solely far more well mannered, or was it?

The Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William might be concerned in discussions with the Duke and Duchess, in accordance with ITV Information. In the meantime, the royal household has mentioned it is going to work “at pace” with completely different governments to seek out “workable solutions” to Harry and Meghan’s choice to step again.

See what else Bradby needed to say (under):

Was the royal household blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s choice to face down from entrance line royal duties? In brief, no. However their timing has actually despatched ripples via the household agency, explains ITV Information Presenter @tombradby. Extra: https://t.co/KR1fm9fCfv pic.twitter.com/2deSskZxN3 — ITV Information (@itvnews) January 9, 2020

