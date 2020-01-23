Prince Harry, Meghan May Find Home In Canada’s Royal City

Prince Harry and Meghan, with child Archie, have moved to Canada. (File)

British Columbia:

Prince Harry and spouse Meghan have settled, for now, right into a seaside dwelling close to essentially the most royal of Canadian cities – Victoria, British Columbia (BC)- named after a queen who reigned till 1901, throughout an amazing growth of the British Empire.

In the summertime, vacationers pile onto pink double-decker buses like those that criss-cross London. Each afternoon, tons of flock to tea on the magnificent Fairmont Empress Lodge, or one of many metropolis’s many different tea rooms that fly the British flag.

“Victoria is probably more British than (the) British,” mentioned resident Invoice Bray.

Certainly, hundreds of British pensioners have chosen to retire on Vancouver Island, a part of the province of BC, which has a milder local weather than the remainder of Canada.

Prince Harry, 35, arrived on Monday, just some days after reaching an association along with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and different senior royals that can see him and Meghan, 38, give up their royal roles to hunt an unbiased future.

Their transfer has led to questions on what it can imply for Canada. In the event that they choose Victoria, native residents mentioned they’d really feel at dwelling and revel in extra privateness than in Britain.

Victoria has usually been a cease for members of the royal household who go to Canada, a former British colony whose head of state formally stays the British Sovereign.

George VI, who was Queen Elizabeth’s father and Harry’s nice grandfather, hosted a dinner for 250 visitors on the Empress in 1939, in line with the resort’s web site, and in 1951, a 12 months earlier than she turned queen, Princess Elizabeth stayed on the resort.

In 1966, the queen’s mom visited Victoria and devoted the cornerstone of the town’s most vital museum, the Royal B.C. Museum. In 2016, Harry’s brother Prince William introduced his spouse, Kate Middleton, and their kids to the town throughout an official go to to Canada.

“When I was a child… we used to sing ‘God Save the Queen’ before school started every morning,” mentioned Helena Isherwood, who works in a boutique store on the Empress.

Harry and Meghan, with child Archie, will like Victoria as a result of “it’s beautiful and I think they’ll get some privacy here, and space,” Isherwood mentioned.

That might in all probability be a welcome change for the couple who on Tuesday issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers after the Solar newspaper revealed photos of Meghan taking a stroll via a park close to Victoria.

“We don’t have a big paparazzi culture in Canada, so I do think they will find some contrast to what they’re familiar with coming from the U.K.,” mentioned Mischelle vanThiel, a royal professional on the Royal B.C. Museum.

Native resident Bray mentioned Prince Harry can be “just another bloke on the street” in Victoria.

