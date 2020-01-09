Prince Harry, Meghan Say They Want To Become “Financially Independent”

LONDON:

Britain’s Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced on Wednesday that they intend to step again as senior members of the British royal household.

Following is their full assertion:

“After many months of reflection and inner discussions, we have now chosen to make a transition this yr in beginning to carve out a progressive new position inside this establishment.

We intend to step again as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Household and work to develop into financially unbiased, whereas persevering with to totally assist Her Majesty The Queen.

It’s together with your encouragement, significantly over the previous couple of years, that we really feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to steadiness our time between the UK and North America, persevering with to honour our obligation to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic steadiness will allow us to lift our son with an appreciation for the royal custom into which he was born, whereas additionally offering our household with the house to concentrate on the following chapter, together with the launch of our new charitable entity.

We stay up for sharing the total particulars of this thrilling subsequent step sooner or later, as we proceed to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all related events.

Till then, please settle for our deepest thanks on your continued assist.”

