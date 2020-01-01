Prince Harry, Meghan Share Baby Archie’s Pic With A Recap Video Of 2019

Prince Harry with child Archie.

Washington DC:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an image of child Archie on Instagram earlier than ringing within the New Yr 2020.

Fox Information reported that royal couple shared on their official social media a video montage of various occasions from 2019.

The image featured Prince Harry, who wore a blue beanie and an olive inexperienced coat as he smiled whereas holding his son in his arms. Archie, however, was wrapped in a heat gray beanie, a thick brown coat with matching brown boots.

The photograph appeared to have been taken whereas the household was spending time on Vancouver Island in Canada with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland whereas the remainder of the household celebrated the Christmas vacation in Sandringham, reported Fox Information.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex captioned the montage: “Looking back at 2019. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We”ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can”t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

They usually concluded by thanking Chris Martin and Coldplay for permitting them to make use of certainly one of their songs within the video.

In a Christmas card, which was shared on social media as a gif, the household shared one other photograph of Archie final week.