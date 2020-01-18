Prince Harry reveals the ‘shocking’ job he would love to do if he wasn’t a Royal

Prince HarryThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex Official Instagram (sussexroyal)

Prince Harry could have already had plans for a supposed dream job if he wasn’t a Royal. And now that he has resigned, it’d look like this dream job of his is perhaps inside attain.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world, after they mentioned they wished to step again as senior royals and turn out to be “financially independent”. The Royal couple hasn’t been very forthcoming with their post-Royal plans now that they might be freed from the commitments of Royal life.

The Every day Mail’s Rebecca English who has accompanied the Prince all over the world for 15 years, claims she might need the reply to Harry’s future employment. She mentioned that Harry has at all times been a reluctant royal. She wrote: “Harry has by no means worn the mantle of royalty simply.

“He is at all times simply wished to be one of many boys (albeit only one with deeper pockets and extra homes than most).

Meghan MarkleThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex Official Instagram (sussexroyal)

She added that a number of instances throughout their travels all over the world since that Lesotho interlude — Nepal, New York, the U.S. and different African international locations to call however a number of — he had spoken to her about how he would identical to to stroll away from all of it. Ms. English claims that the Duke of Sussex instructed her on quite a few events earlier than he met Meghan Markle, that he wished to abscond to Africa and turn out to be a tour information.

Ms. English writes: “Till he settled down with Meghan, his largest want was to go off and reside in Africa. That’s fairly the profession leap, however we’ve to say, it won’t be that removed from the realm of risk. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s careers are up within the air proper now. Although there hasn’t been a lot hypothesis about Meghan Markle’s return to Hollywood, regardless that the Royal couple introduced that they might be splitting their time between the UK and america. We’ll simply have to attend and see what Meghan and Harry resolve.