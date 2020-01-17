Prince Harry sported a growing bald patch as he launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup on Thursday

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Prince Harry launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace in what may have marked his final engagement as a senior royal on Thursday – nevertheless it wasn’t solely the momentous event that garnered consideration.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, sported a quickly growing bald patch – an issue which has famously been identified to impression his brother, Prince William.

And the red-headed royal could remorse the earlier events during which he has ribbed his older sibling of his receding hairline – together with in his greatest man speech.

Talking to the BBC on the time, Harry supplied a sneak preview of the content material and joked: ‘It is me and a few his mates, and between the three of us, we’ll make it possible for we dig him within the ribs just a few occasions and embarrass him.

‘And make him lose some hair.’



Prince William, who started shedding his hair in his twenties, famously shaved his head in January 2018 in an effort to disguise the worst impression of the hair loss.

However Harry has at all times liked mocking his brother for his hair loss, as soon as quipping: ‘I believe he positively is brainier than I’m, however we established that in school, alongside together with his baldness.’

On one other event, throughout a visit to Barbados, the Duke of Sussex mentioned an official portray during which he claimed his brother was falsely portrayed with a bit extra hair.

‘I do not know, I am a little bit bit extra ginger in there than I’m in actual life, I believe,’ he quipped. ‘And [William] bought given extra hair. Other than that, it’s what it’s. However no, it is good, it may’ve been worse.

And Prince William, who has endured years of jokes on account of his thinning hair, has even been identified to poke enjoyable at himself.

When he turned a proud father and shared Prince George to the world, he joked that the bald toddler has bought ‘far more hair than me, thank God!’

In the meantime, in September 2017, he attended a London espresso store that had been arrange by a homeless charity to assist those that cope with dependancy and homelessness get again on their toes.

He shook the fingers of two hairdressers from the barbershop subsequent door, earlier than joking: ‘I haven’t got a lot hair, I can not offer you a lot enterprise.’

The daddy-of-three has additionally been the punchline for a few of his spouse, Kate Middleton’s jokes.

Throughout their royal tour of Australia in April 2014, the couple watched shearing happen, earlier than being proven alpaca wool that was coincidentally a really related match to the duke’s hair.

‘The prince was within the alpaca, and as I confirmed it to them, the princess stated he ought to put it on his head,’ farmer, Lyn Crejan, from Glenn Innes in New South Wales,’ informed reporters on the time. ‘She stated, “You need it more than me,” and pointed to his head and he laughed.’