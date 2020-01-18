Prince Harry spotted laughing and joking as he enjoys low-key dinner with friends in west London pub

By James Gant For Mailonline

Prince Harry has been noticed laughing and joking as he loved a low-key dinner with associates in a west London pub.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, ate for round three hours at Brook Home Pub in Fulham final evening forward of additional talks with the Royal Household on Monday.

He wore a gray polo shirt to the New King’s Street venue and was mentioned to have been performing like a ‘regular’ buyer earlier than leaving at round 11pm.

A witness instructed Fabulous: ‘He appeared very completely satisfied, relaxed.

‘He was sat in the midst of seven guys they usually spent a great few hours laughing and joking.

‘He looks like he was only a regular man having fun with just a few beers and a meal together with his buddies.’

The flowery eatery, which sits over the highway from Eel Brook Frequent, provides essential meals of as much as £25.

Harry has beforehand been seen out ingesting down the highway in The Cross Keys in Chelsea, in addition to Bunga Bunga simply over the Thames in Battersea.

It comes because the Prince was compelled to delay flying again to Canada to be reunited with Meghan and child Archie as a result of he of his recent talks with the Palace on Monday.

The Queen appeared stony-faced as she drove by means of Sandringham on Saturday whereas Harry ready for extra conferences within the UK

The Queen, who wore a steely expression behind the wheel of her Land Rover at Sandringham on Saturday, had ordered courtiers to hammer out a plan ‘in days, not weeks’ for a stripped-back Royal function for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As she drove by means of her Norfolk property, Her Majesty wrapped up towards the winter chill in a patterned head scarf and darkish glasses.

Following a crunch summit between Princes Charles, William and Harry final Monday, the Queen agreed to let the Sussexes step again from official duties and tasked Palace aides with drawing up a blueprint for the couple’s future in double-time.

However negotiations have since stretched on for 5 days as a result of each events are at loggerheads and unable to navigate a method by means of the impasse.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed to MailOnline that Harry, who was beforehand believed to be digging his heels in over securing a great monetary settlement, has additional conferences within the UK on Monday.

That is regardless of his need to return to Canada to be with Meghan and eight-month-old Archie, who he has not seen for nearly two weeks.