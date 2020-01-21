Prince Harry Touches Down In Canada To Join Meghan Markle & Archie Following ‘Very Honest’ Charity Speech

Prince Harry is doing his finest to defend his household from the continued Megxit fallout.

On Monday evening, the 35-year-old touched down at Victoria Worldwide Airport (see the photographs HERE) after tying up unfastened ends with the royal household concerning the announcement he and Meghan Markle made concerning their want to turn out to be “financially independent.”

Forward of the arrival of her Prince, the Fits alum was all smiles whereas noticed out (pics HERE) for a hike by the Horth Hill Regional Park with child Archie, her canine Man and Oz, and two royal safety officers.

We will think about not solely was she excited to reunite along with her husband, however relieved to listen to his heartfelt speech at a charity occasion the day prior the place he made it clear the drastic modifications at present underway have been his name, not simply hers.

Royal knowledgeable Katie Nicholl voiced her opinions to ET following his candid phrases concerning the Sussexes new life:

“He said it was his decision to walk away and that really he had no choice. This was a joint decision and I think Prince Harry’s been very magnanimous by taking it all on himself. I think he’s simply doing that to protect Meghan.”

She added:

“We pretty much saw Harry say that himself in that speech for the charity Sentebale. He’s always been very honest about his emotions and I think you could see that heartache quite clearly written all over his face.”

Unsurprisingly, many are putting blame for Megxit on Meghan and insinuating (or outright saying) she is forcing Harry away from his household. In keeping with his personal remarks and Nicholl’s ideas, that couldn’t be farther from the reality:

“Over here, all of the headlines are dominated by one word: Megxit. The insinuation being that she is responsible for this move [and] pulling Prince Harry over to North America. It’s really not the case. I think Harry has been looking for a way out — a way for a new life — and Meghan has simply been the catalyst. But make no mistake — this was a joint decision. Harry didn’t make it on his own and Meghan didn’t force him into it.”

Understandably, the stress of all of it has probably been loads to deal with, however Prince William‘s brother has made a while to loosen up, too. On Friday, he was noticed with associates at Brook Home Pub in Fulham, owned by his longtime good friend and Archie’s godfather Mark Dyer:

“Harry was in high spirits but I have spoken to a very close friend of his, who’s known him for a long time, who says that Harry is really putting on a brave face throughout all of this — that he’s positive about his future but very torn [and] very sad about leaving his family. He’s very sad about leaving the United Kingdom.”

Everyone seems to be captivated by this story, and to see how issues will play out within the coming weeks earlier than the pair is formally on their very own from the household. Particularly, will we see Meg again within the U.Ok.? Solely time will inform, Nicholl revealed:

“My palace sources tell me that there will be some more engagements in the run up to this transition happening in the spring, so I think we can expect to see Harry back over in the U.K. carrying out charitable work and engagements. We’re wondering if this is the last we’ve seen in the U.K. of Meghan and there’s no word as to whether she’ll be coming back to carry out those engagements with Prince Harry, but they will be working behind the scenes on their charitable foundation.”

We think about the 38-year-old might be preserving a low-key profile in Vancouver in the interim as she returns to this “financially independent” life-style:

“The couple are actually going to exit and attempt to earn a residing. They’ll be financially impartial. Which means they’re able to go and minimize offers. There’s an curiosity in Netflix we perceive — they’re open to creating a potential collection with the couple. Autobiographies are [a possibility] as is an enormous sit-down speak with both Oprah [Winfrey] or Gayle King.”

Keep tuned for his or her each transfer, Perezcious royal consultants!! How are U feeling about Megxit after Harry’s speech?! Sound OFF (under) and tell us.

