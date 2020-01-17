Prince Harry Trolls Royal Family With Cryptic Message About ‘Leaving’ The UK!

Prince Harry doesn’t have to talk to let the world know the way he feels about Megxit!

Probably pulling a transfer we’d usually see from a Bieber or KarJenner, the Duke of Sussex shared a couple of posts on his Instagram Tales that seemingly contained a message — or was it, dare we are saying, shade? — probably addressing his royal household drama.

Over per week after the 35-year-old and Duchess Meghan Markle introduced their plans to interrupt away from the British monarchy, Harry made his first public look on the 2021 Rugby League World Cup attracts for males’s, ladies’s, and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Associated: How Will Meghan & Harry Earn Money Exterior The Royal Household?

Whereas the looks alone was comparatively drama free, Harry raised eyebrows by deciding to soundtrack footage from the occasion to the Stone Roses’ music This Is the One — which incorporates fairly a couple of telling lyrics!

Within the observe, the band sings about “leaving the country” and burning “the town where I was born,” which is a bit too pointed to not be about Harry and Meg’s plans to go away the UK and work to turn into “financially independent” in Canada.

What do U assume? Take a take heed to the observe (under).

As we reported, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Prince Charles lately had a gathering concerning the scenario with Harry. The 93-year-old monarch publicly addressed the matter on Monday, saying in a press release:

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Her Majesty additionally revealed Harry and Meg had “made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives” (which is sweet information, seeing as the general public does NOT wish to pay) and that the household has “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

Regardless of the cordial public assertion, it’s stated that Charles and William aren’t thrilled with Harry’s choices, with insiders saying Will thinks the transfer is “selfish.” However Harry and Meg stay undeterred apparently: an insider advised Us Weekly the couple are “not having any second thoughts.”

Sounds prefer it, based mostly on Harry’s current playlist.