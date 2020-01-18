Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Will No Longer Use HRH Titles After Royal Split

The Sussexes won’t use their HRH titles, the Palace stated (File)

London:

Britain’s Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan will hand over their titles and cease receiving public funds following their determination to surrender front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace stated on Saturday.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the Palace stated, including that the couple have agreed to repay some previous bills.

