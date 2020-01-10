Prince Harry WILL return to the UK to host the Rugby League World Cup draw

Prince Harry is because of make an ungainly return to Buckingham Palace subsequent week as he presses forward with plans to host the draw for the Rugby League World Cup.

Thursday’s draw will mark the primary main engagement for the Duke of Sussex because the announcement that he and spouse Meghan Markle will likely be stepping again from their positions as senior royals.

And Harry, who was plotting to observe Meghan to Canada final night time after she fled throughout the Atlantic to be with son Archie, is because of return subsequent week to resolve the fixtures for subsequent summer season’s match which will likely be hosted at 21 venues throughout England.

MailOnline understands the prince will stand by his plans and the Rugby Soccer League totally anticipate him to be at subsequent Thursday’s draw. Harry’s involvement was organized by the Buckingham Palace workforce – who have been stored at the hours of darkness about Harry and Meghan’s plans to go it alone.

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP – 2021 When is it? The match begins on October 23 subsequent 12 months and ends with the ultimate at Outdated Trafford on November 27. Who’s taking part in? England, Wales, Scotland, Eire, France, Greece, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Jamaica, Prepare dinner Islands, Papua New Guinea, Lebanon. The place is it being performed? 21 stadiums in English cities together with: London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle (two venues), Leeds (two venues), Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Coventry, Bolton, Hull, Huddersfield, St Helens, Doncaster, Warrington, Leigh and York. What’s taking place on Thursday? Prince Harry hosts the draw which can resolve who performs who within the group stage. England are high seeds alongside Australia, New Zealand and Tonga. Why is Harry concerned? Prince Harry has been a Rugby Soccer League patron since December 2016. His involvement is a large coup for the match organisers forward of the draw.

The Duke of Sussex is a patron for the Rugby Soccer League, in addition to the Rugby Soccer Union and London Marathon and isn’t set to be ditched from any of these roles Wednesday’s announcement.

Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief government, stated earlier this week – earlier than Harry and Meghan’s announcement: ‘We’re delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will likely be internet hosting the attracts from some of the well-known landmarks on the planet.

‘His achievements in driving inclusivity in sport with the Invictus Video games and his wider initiatives inside rugby league makes him the proper match for the draw.’

However after Wednesday’s bombshell that Harry and Meghan could be withdrawing from royal duties questions have been raised over whether or not the Duke of Sussex would reduce his different commitments.

Nonetheless he’s nonetheless planning to host the draw on the palace, having additionally introduced final 12 months’s Problem Cup to winners Warrington Wolves on the remaining at Wembley.

The Queen just isn’t anticipated to be in residence subsequent Thursday, in what will likely be Harry’s first go to again because the announcement.

This engagement will nonetheless be lined by the standard royal rota, regardless of Harry and Meghan saying plans to scrap it and solely enable hand-picked journalists to cowl occasions they’re concerned in.

Harry and Meghan are anticipated to spend extra time collectively in North America in a transfer that has ‘merely astonished’ aides because the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William known as disaster talks to hammer out a deal to maintain them within the royal household.

But when the couple are to spend extra time in Canada, as anticipated, Harry might nonetheless take pleasure in his curiosity in Rugby League. Canada’s Toronto Wolfpack have been promoted to England’s Tremendous League for the primary time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have left son Archie in Canada after their six-week journey and the eight-month-old is being cared for by their nanny and Meghan’s finest good friend, Jessica Mulroney. Ms Mulroney lives in Toronto however it isn’t recognized if she was with them within the £10million waterfront mansion in Vancouver they occupied between Thanksgiving and the brand new 12 months.

Meghan flew from London to Canada within the hours after the Sussexes shocked the world and give up as senior royals and he or she might keep there for the foreseeable future, the Every day Mail revealed final night time.

The couple horrified and shocked Harry’s household together with the ‘damage and livid’ Queen, who had begged them to delay saying their ‘nuclear’ plans. Prince Charles and Prince William solely obtained a duplicate of the assertion ten minutes earlier than it went dwell on their secretly developed web site.

Final night time Her Majesty held a collection of calls involving herself at Sandringham, Charles at his Scottish dwelling Birkhall, William at Kensington Palace and Harry – with out Meghan – at Frogmore Cottage.

However because the abdication disaster rumbled on the Duke of Sussex additionally plotted to fly out of Britain, it has emerged, though it isn’t but confirmed if he has left.

Yesterday palace insiders have been nonetheless reeling from the Sussexes’ resolution to launch a bombshell assertion on Wednesday night time, through which they introduced their plans to step again as senior members of the Royal Household and work to grow to be ‘financially impartial’.

Though the Queen, Charles and William had been advised of their plans per week earlier, the couple ‘detonated the nuclear button’ by saying their intention and launching a shiny new web site with out warning anybody.

In a terse assertion in response, Buckingham Palace made clear its displeasure.

It stated it understood the couple’s need to do issues ‘completely different’ however confused these have been sophisticated issues that wanted to be labored by fastidiously.

Senior royal aides made clear the Queen was deeply damage by her grandson’s actions, whereas different relations had reacted furiously to Harry and Meghan’s vanity.

Yesterday, nevertheless, sources advised the Mail that after an emotional 12 hours, issues had calmed and everybody was ‘working with a transparent head’.

‘One of many issues the household has learnt over time is that if you happen to do not transfer shortly and go away issues like this that the fester,’ stated a supply.

‘And that will profit no-one on this case.’

It’s understood the Queen initiated the collection of calls involving herself at Sandringham, Charles at Birkhall (his Scottish seat), William at Kensington Palace and Harry – with out Meghan – at Frogmore Cottage.

Because of this they agreed to instruct workers, led by their respective non-public secretaries, to work ‘with tempo’ on a collection of proposals which might enable the couple to discover a resolution they have been pleased with.