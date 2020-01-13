PRINCE HARRY’S DILEMMA: ‘He loves the Queen. He loves this country’

The Royal Household cleaning soap opera is sudsier than an episode of Coronation Avenue for Prince Harry and his Hollywood bride Meghan Markle.

After disaster talks Monday with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William, the royals agreed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s want for a extra impartial future.

And that features ditching the U.Okay. for a West Coast mansion in Canada.

The royal couple final Wednesday made the blockbuster announcement of the transfer and their unhappiness. It took the world — and the Royal Household — unexpectedly.

However Harry could have to begin determining tips on how to pay for his or her glam new life.

Whereas their royal duties are being slashed, so is their money stream.

It comes after what the 93-year-old Queen described as “very constructive discussions.”

A remaining resolution on the way forward for the couple, formally the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shall be decided in days, she mentioned in an announcement.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” Elizabeth mentioned.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Observe: The Queen referred to the pair by their names and never their titles, which means they is probably not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for much longer.

Among the many newest:

— Harry and William mentioned in a joint assertion that there was no “bullying” by William as reported in The Instances of London. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” they mentioned.

— Who pays? Possibly us. Whereas Canadians don’t contribute financially to the monarchy, when Royal Relations are within the Nice White North, it’s on our dime.

— Estimates are that safety alone may run to greater than $1 million per yr for Canadian taxpayers.

— The pair is now headed right into a “period of transition” as the main points are hammered out.

— One report steered Harry and Meghan are utilizing the specter of a U.S. TV tell-all to get their means.

— Meghan reportedly listened in to the convention from British Columbia the place she is caring for their child Archie.

Commentator Piers Morgan teed off on the couple once more on his speak present, calling them “spoiled brats.”

“The Queen’s just had to fire her middle son [Prince Andrew], her 98-year-old husband is very sick and these two little spoiled brats are holding her to ransom at the worst moment,” he mentioned, earlier than talking on to Meghan. “I always thought you’d do this anyway. You quit your friends, you quit your dad, and you quit your jobs.”

Elsewhere within the British press, Markle is being painted because the Royal Yoko Ono.

“She wants to leave … She thinks: ‘It’s not working for me’,” a supply instructed the Instances. “Harry is underneath intense stress to decide on. It’s unhappy. He loves the Queen. He loves this nation.

“He loves all his army stuff and I feel it should genuinely break his coronary heart to go away. I don’t suppose that’s what he actually desires. I feel they need some midway home.”

Largely, the Royal Household is deeply damage. Prince Charles has financed the couple to the tune of tens of millions of whereas William is desperately lacking his brother.

The younger prince hopes that fences might be mended.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities. I’m sad about that,” William reportedly instructed a buddy, based on The Sunday Instances.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.”

