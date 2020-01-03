Prince Harry’s ex Florence Brudenell-Bruce will compete in The Great Pottery Throw Down

Prince Harry and Jenson Button’s ex is amongst 12 contestants getting ready to compete in Channel four’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down.

Florence St. George, previously Brudenell-Bruce, 33, had a whirlwind romance with the Duke of Sussex in 2011, however it got here to an finish after two months because the royal reportedly did not wish to be ‘tied down’.

The total-time mom, nicknamed Flee, who grew up in Fulham, south-west London, beforehand dated Method One driver Jenson Button from 2006 to 2008, and is now married to multi-millionaire Henry St George.

The mother-of-two, who was immersed within the artwork world from an early age, has since used ceramics to beat postnatal melancholy seven years in the past.

She frequently forages for her personal clay and can be a part of the likes of an beginner physique builder on the TV present, which sees dwelling potters try to create their most intricate and imaginative works.

Florence and British components one racing driver Jenson Button in Saint Tropez in 25 July 2006. They dated from 2006 to 2008

The mannequin promoted the brand new John Frieda Frizz-Ease In a single day Restore Creme Serum at Boots, Oxford Road on February 21, 2008 in London

Effectively-educated and from an in depth knit household, Florence is the youngest of 4 youngsters of Outdated Etonian wine service provider Andrew and his French spouse Sophie.

Scouted by a mannequin company at age 15 popping out of Topshop, Florence completed her A-levels at Stowe college earlier than occurring to mannequin in her hole 12 months, touchdown a marketing campaign for Adidas in America, vamping up John Lewis’ picture with a swimwear marketing campaign, and posing in Elizabeth Hurley’s designs.

She additionally accomplished a Historical past of Artwork diploma at Bristol College and has modelled collections for British model Nameless by Ross Bute and Scottish knitwear model Brora.

But it surely appears her actual ambition might have been to interrupt Hollywood.

Florence and her husband Henry St George attended the Farms Not Factories #TurnYourNoseUp at Pig Factories profit dinner ‘Upstairs’ at 5 Hertford Road on January 31, 2017 in London

Florence (pictured) attended the UK launch of Karl Lagerfeld at Selfridges on July 24, 2012 in London

The mother-of-two arrived at Mulberry as they hosted the official launch occasion for Vogue Style’s Evening Out at their New Bond Road Retailer on September 6, 2012 in London

In 2009 she starred in Bollywood romcom Love Aaj Kal (Love These Days) as a Swiss love curiosity.

She additionally appeared within the TV detective drama Lewis this 12 months the place she needed to lie in a morgue on a desk with a silver sheet over her head.

Nevertheless it was her short-loved fling with Prince Harry that basically thrust her into the highlight. Her relationship with Prince Harry is believed to have begun in 2011.

The couple, who had been pals for years, apparently turned an merchandise after Harry confirmed that his relationship with Chelsy Davy was over for good.

However in July 2013 she married Henry Edward Hugh St George, grandson of the Marchese di San Georgio and maternal grandson of the 11th Duke of Grafton.

The Nice Pottery Throw Down is made by the corporate behind The Nice British Bake Off and was first entrance by Sara Cox for 2 collection on BBC Two earlier than it was cancelled in 2018.

The programme was snapped up by Channel four with new host Melanie Sykes fronting the collection.

Grasp potter Keith Brymer Jones returns to evaluate alongside award-winning ceramicist Sue Pryke.