Prince Harry’s ex Florence Brudenell-Bruce will compete in The Great Pottery Throw Down

Prince Harry and Jenson Button’s ex is amongst 12 contestants getting ready to compete in Channel four’s The Nice Pottery Throw Down.
Florence St. George, previously Brudenell-Bruce, 33, had a whirlwind romance with the Duke of Sussex in 2011, however it got here to an finish after two months because the royal reportedly did not wish to be ‘tied down’.
The total-time mom, nicknamed Flee, who grew up in Fulham, south-west London, beforehand dated Method One driver Jenson Button from 2006 to 2008, and is now married to multi-millionaire Henry St George.
The mother-of-two, who was immersed within the artwork world from an early age, has since used ceramics to beat postnatal melancholy seven years in the past.
She frequently forages for her personal clay and can be a part of the likes of an beginner physique builder on the TV present, which sees dwelling potters try to create their most intricate and imaginative works.
Effectively-educated and from an in depth knit household, Florence is the youngest of 4 youngsters of Outdated Etonian wine service provider Andrew and his French spouse Sophie.
Scouted by a mannequin company at age 15 popping out of Topshop, Florence completed her A-levels at Stowe college earlier than occurring to mannequin in her hole 12 months, touchdown a marketing campaign for Adidas in America, vamping up John Lewis’ picture with a swimwear marketing campaign, and posing in Elizabeth Hurley’s designs.
She additionally accomplished a Historical past of Artwork diploma at Bristol College and has modelled collections for British model Nameless by Ross Bute and Scottish knitwear model Brora.
But it surely appears her actual ambition might have been to interrupt Hollywood.
In 2009 she starred in Bollywood romcom Love Aaj Kal (Love These Days) as a Swiss love curiosity.
She additionally appeared within the TV detective drama Lewis this 12 months the place she needed to lie in a morgue on a desk with a silver sheet over her head.
Nevertheless it was her short-loved fling with Prince Harry that basically thrust her into the highlight. Her relationship with Prince Harry is believed to have begun in 2011.
The couple, who had been pals for years, apparently turned an merchandise after Harry confirmed that his relationship with Chelsy Davy was over for good.
However in July 2013 she married Henry Edward Hugh St George, grandson of the Marchese di San Georgio and maternal grandson of the 11th Duke of Grafton.
The Nice Pottery Throw Down is made by the corporate behind The Nice British Bake Off and was first entrance by Sara Cox for 2 collection on BBC Two earlier than it was cancelled in 2018.
The programme was snapped up by Channel four with new host Melanie Sykes fronting the collection.
Grasp potter Keith Brymer Jones returns to evaluate alongside award-winning ceramicist Sue Pryke.
MEET THE OTHER CONTESTANTS
Studio potter Jacob, 23, from Liverpool
Jacob has six years expertise potting in Wirral the place he grew up.
Born to a Chinese language father and English mom, Jacob is the youngest of three siblings.
His work is influenced by his Chinese language heritage and he attracts from Chinese language folktales, legends and legendary creatures, particularly dragons.
Warehouse operative Claire, 29, from Co Antrim, Northern Eire
Claire has practically a decade of expertise and takes satisfaction within the meticulous element of her pots.
Born in Ballymena, by day she works as a warehouse operative in a neighborhood pottery provides.
At evening, she trains as a physique builder and her dream is to be topped Miss Universe.
House potter Christian “Kit”, 19, from Cornwall
Christian’s first expertise of pottery got here on his ninth birthday and he was immediately hooked.
Born on his dad and mom’ natural turkey farm in Cornwall, Christian enjoys music festivals and assembly individuals from outdoors of his Cornish bubble.
Retired firm director Leonard, 70, from Cornwall
Leonard learnt his pottery expertise at Ealing School of Artwork in 1978.
Since transferring to Cornwall from London to retire together with his spouse, he has rediscovered the talent.
Leonard is a eager open water swimmer and was regional scuba diving coach for the east of England.
Skilled biking supervisor Matt, 30, from Larger Manchester
Matt grew up in Carnforth, Lancashire, and started an expert biking profession on the age of 17.
He rode for a number of English groups and competed in competitions such because the Tour of Britain and the Grand Prix de la Ville de Perenchies.
He ended his nine-year skilled highway biking profession in 2017 and now manages different riders.
Full-time carer Rainna, 27, from Kent
Rainna grew up in Bow, east London, however moved to Kent when she was 14, the place she started her love affair with potting.
She makes use of her complete home as a studio, together with the kitchen and conservatory, however she will be able to primarily be discovered throwing in a transformed backyard shed.
Artwork faculty technician and half time tutor Ronaldo, 31, from London
Born in Barbados, Ronaldo spent most of his childhood in his mother or father’s pottery workshops.
He moved to London aged 19 and after receiving an harm began to pot as a type of physiotherapy.
Full-time mom Rosa, 43, from Buckinghamshire
The previous clothier was born in Copenhagen and lived on the island of Bornholm along with her sister, mom and sculptor father from the age of 10.
She lives along with her husband within the UK and practices pottery on daily basis.
Retired present store proprietor Rosalind, 59, from Essex
Rosalind spent most of her working life at markets and vintage festivals discovering objects to promote in her store.
Retired now, she lives along with her husband, who retains pigeons, in a Victorian home surrounded by nature.
Craft assistant and illustrator Sampada “Sammie”, 26, from London
Born in Nepal, Sampada moved to London ?along with her household aged seven and speaks 5 languages.
She runs a stitching and jewelry workshop for adults with studying difficulties and in addition works freelance on illustration commissions, designing web sites and internet hosting life drawing periods ?and pottery lessons from her studio house.
Composer and music instructor Tom, 39, from Sheffield
Tom, who performs the French horn, trombone and piano, describes himself as a “hummingbird” who’s “forever trying to do three things at once”.
He began pottery three years in the past after struggling a again harm, and enjoys creating uncommon and even grotesque pots.
The Nice Pottery Throw Down airs on January eight at 9pm on More4 and January 12 at 6.45pm on Channel four.
