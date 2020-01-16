Prince Harry’s first official engagement since Megxit bombshell

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 01:18 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:09 EST, 16 January 2020

Prince Harry has urged males affected by psychological well being issues to keep away from ‘grinning and bearing it’ throughout his first main royal engagement because the Megxit bombshell.

The Duke of Sussex made the impassioned plea for males to speak about despair simply days after a disaster summit with the Queen at Sandringham within the wake of his choice to give up senior royal duties and transfer to North America.

In what could possibly be his last official engagement earlier than becoming a member of Meghan Markle and child Archie in Canada, Harry mentioned: ‘It isn’t nearly being bodily match however extra importantly mentally sturdy.

‘The notion of rugby league is that you’ll want to be robust. You’ll be able to’t present your emotions, you’ll want to grin and bear it.

‘However one thing just like the Psychological Health Constitution will assist us make actual progress in eliminating the stigma related to psychological sickness,’ he mentioned in a video message for begin of a psychological well being initiative on the 2021 Rugby League World Cup launch.

The Duke made the impassioned plea for males to speak about despair simply days after a disaster summit with the Queen at Sandringham within the wake of his choice to give up senior royal duties and transfer to North America

The prince added: ‘So, I’m proud to help the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Psychological Health Constitution.

‘This Constitution will construct on the good work already taking place in rugby league by committing to coaching and educating all these concerned within the match, and the broader rugby league household, not solely in how they will take care of their very own psychological health but additionally help others to do the identical.’

Yesterday the Duke posted an Invictus Video games video to announce that the ‘story continues’ with Dusseldorf in Germany internet hosting his charity sports activities competitors for wounded veterans in 2022.

Harry’s look adopted the primary sighting of Meghan because the Sandringham summit.

In what could possibly be his last official engagement earlier than becoming a member of Meghan Markle and child Archie in Canada, Harry mentioned: ‘It isn’t nearly being bodily match however extra importantly mentally sturdy’

Prince Harry launched a video on the ‘Sussex Royal’ Instagram to disclose the facility his Invictus Video games needed to ‘heal households’, simply days after he and Meghan introduced they had been leaving their roles as senior royals

The Duchess, who was absent from the assembly, was seen smiling as she boarded a sea airplane on Vancouver Island in Canada yesterday.

The Queen had revealed in a deeply private assertion that she had agreed for Harry and Meghan to start a ‘new life’ as an ‘impartial’ household, a transfer which Meghan is known to have pushed for simply 20 months after their wedding ceremony.

Prince Harry is anticipated to stay within the UK into early subsequent week to hammer out the small print of this unprecedented association earlier than heading again to affix Meghan and Archie in Canada the place they’ve been staying on the £10.7 million mansion the place the household spent Christmas.

The Queen is alleged to have pressed for her officers discover a answer to this abdication disaster inside days, nonetheless, royal consultants say it is going to take far longer.

Meghan is seen for the primary time since ‘Megxit’ in Vancouver on Tuesday boarding a sea airplane. There was hypothesis Meghan was barred from dialling in on Monday’s Sandringham summit for safety causes, nonetheless Palace sources have mentioned the Sussexes thought ‘it wasn’t vital for the duchess to affix’

The Queen had written in her assertion: ‘These are complicated issues for my household to resolve, and there may be some extra work to be achieved, however I’ve requested for last selections to be reached within the coming days.’

The extraordinary assembly convened by the Queen was attended by Prince Charles and Prince William, whereas Meghan was in Canada with Archie.

There was hypothesis she had been barred from dialling in on the assembly from Vancouver for safety causes, nonetheless Palace sources have mentioned the Sussexes determined themselves ‘it wasn’t vital for the duchess to affix.’

Following the summit, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Sussexes had been to have a ‘transition interval’ and cut up their time between the UK and Canada.

Forward of the Sandringham summit it was reported that Prince Harry and his spouse had felt ‘bullied’ by Prince William, a declare which was strenuously denied by the brothers in a joint assertion (pictured: the Sussexes and the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace in 2018)

It isn’t clear how lengthy this era will final, not least due to the complexities concerned of their residing ‘impartial’ of the general public purse.

The safety invoice alone for the Sussexes is estimated at round £1million every year, in the meantime Harry is assumed to attract a wage someplace within the area of £2.3million every year from his father’s property, the Duchy of Cornwall.

It additionally emerged yesterday that Meghan’s father could possibly be a ‘star witness’ when the Duchess takes on Related Newspapers, the writer of the Mail on Sunday, on the Excessive Court docket.