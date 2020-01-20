Prince Harry’s Megxit Discussions Were NOT A Royal Battle But Actually ‘Extremely Friendly’?!

From the second Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their historic announcement about stepping away from their Royal positions, the household has been fairly clearly in a state of chaos.

Straight away Queen Elizabeth II referred to as an emergency assembly, and the sense many have gotten from the whole lot we’ve heard is that this was an extremely tense state of affairs.

For one, the Duke and Duchess reportedly made the announcement with out the data — or the blessing — of Her Majesty, one thing she all however confirmed along with her terse response assertion! Prince Charles specifically was described as “livid” over each the choice AND the ambush-style execution. And naturally the rift between Harry and Prince William is well-documented, in order that friction couldn’t have cooled issues.

Nonetheless, now that the whole lot is over we’re being informed all the ordeal was truly utterly chill. Um, what??

Yep, a brand new Royal supply tells ET:

“The discussions were all extremely friendly and constructive because the common goal was clear as was the desire to reach a successful conclusion. Everyone is pleased.”

In any case that bedlam, they only sat down and politely had tea and mentioned public funding choices? Hmm, we’re unsure we’re shopping for that. We are able to’t assist however surprise if the Royals try to place out this PR fireplace as soon as and for all.

However who is aware of, maybe they stored calm and carried on and actually did sit behind closed doorways for every week laughing and speaking about Canadian alternate charges.

Oh, talking of loonies, let’s discuss how Harry and Meghan are going to make their cash. We all know from the Queen’s public announcement over the weekend the couple will not get any public funding, however the enterprise alternatives have been considerable. Nonetheless, this new supply can be rebutting an enormous piece of reports on that entrance:

“[Harry and Meghan] at present have no business agreements already signed or within the pipeline. The spirit of this settlement permits them to pursue monetary independence however they’ve made it clear the whole lot they do will proceed to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

Huh?! What about Meghan’s voiceover take care of Disney?! Are they saying that isn’t concrete but? By saying it isn’t “in the pipeline” they appear to be refuting the story altogether. However we all know from our personal eyes Harry was pitching that to Bob Iger himself again on the Lion King premiere final Summer time.

This insider did verify one tidbit — this deal is topic to assessment after a yr:

“There is scope for the family to review how it operates in a year’s time.”

Hmm. What do YOU take into consideration this new inside data. Is it correcting the report? Or attempting to promote a shiny, completely satisfied model of what we’ve all watched go down?

