Prince Philip is seen for the first time since leaving hospital before Christmas

The Duke of Edinburgh stored a low profile right now as he stayed away from the top-level summit being held at Sandringham Home to determine the longer term for Prince Harry and Megan within the Royal Household.

Prince Philip, 98, was seen being pushed by way of the Queen’s property in Norfolk within the entrance passenger seat of a Land Rover this morning by his shut pal Penelope Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

It was the primary time Philip had been seen in public since Christmas Eve after spending 4 nights at King Edward VII Hospital in London for what was described as ‘statement and remedy’ to a pre-existing situation.

However he was pictured simply earlier than 10am right now after practically three weeks indoors when he was noticed leaving the Home within the automotive, which was initially seen heading out of driveway which ends up in the Sandringham property workplace.

It comes on the day that the Queen known as a summit at Sandringham for senior royals to debate nose to nose for the primary time the Sussexes’ bombshell plans to step down and forge a brand new position for themselves.

The Duke of Edinburgh is pictured being pushed by way of the Queen’s Sandringham property in Norfolk within the entrance passenger seat of a Land Rover this morning being pushed by his shut pal Penelope Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Prince Philip was pictured simply earlier than 10am right now after practically three weeks indoors when he was noticed leaving Sandringham Home within the automotive, which was initially seen heading out of driveway which ends up in the property workplace

It’s believed that Philip was being pushed across the 20,000-acre Sandringham property, probably checking on the progress of his private truffle plantation, earlier than heading to his retreat at Wooden Farm

Nevertheless it was then mentioned to have made a U-turn after Philip noticed a gathering of photographers. The automotive as an alternative appeared to move out of a little-used aspect entrance beside West Newton and Sandringham major faculty.

It’s believed that Philip was pushed across the 20,000 acre property, probably checking on the progress of his private truffle plantation, earlier than heading to his retreat at Wooden Farm.

Philip has spent most of time at Wooden Farm on the property, two miles from Sandringham Home, since retiring from royal duties in 2017. However since Christmas Eve he has been staying full time with the Queen on the Home.

Harry is believed to have arrived at Sandringham at 11.20am, whereas Prince William – who had been staying at his dwelling at close by Anmer Corridor – arrived at 1.45pm, simply 15 minutes earlier than the reported begin of the summit at 2pm.

The automotive appeared to move out of a little-used aspect entrance beside West Newton and Sandringham major faculty this morning

Final month, Philip spent 4 nights in hospital after being flown from Sandringham to King Edward VII on the Friday earlier than Christmas. He left on Christmas Eve and was flown again within the Queen’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Philip’s return to Sandringham had added significance for his household as a result of whereas most individuals open presents on Christmas Day, the royal household nonetheless preserve to the German observe of unwrapping their presents on Christmas Eve.

Historically the Queen, duke and different royals congregate within the White Drawing Room at Sandringham round a 20ft tree, minimize from the property, for the trade of presents displayed on a white linen-covered trestle desk.

His deliberate admittance on December 20 to the personal hospital in London, which has been treating members of the royal household for many years, was described as a ‘precautionary measure’ by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII Hospital in London on Christmas Eve final 12 months following a four-night keep for remedy

Philip spent 4 nights at King Edward VII Hospital final month for ‘statement and remedy’ to a pre-existing situation

The Duke, who turned 98 in June, has typically loved good well being, showing to get better nicely from a deliberate hip alternative operation in April 2018, though he was battling a flu-like situation earlier than Christmas.

Philip escaped with minor accidents after a dramatic automotive crash close to Sandringham in January 2019, however prior to now decade has been admitted to hospital for stomach surgical procedure, bladder infections and a blocked coronary artery.

Penelope, 66, the spouse of Norton Knatchbull, third Earl Mountbatten of Burma, is an in depth pal and carriage-driving companion of the Duke of Edinburgh who has run the Mountbatten property Broadlands in recent times.

She took over the Hampshire property – the place Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth honeymooned – after her husband left her for Bahamas-based dressmaker Jeannie McWeeny in 2010, after three many years of marriage.

Penelope Knatchbull (proper, with Philip in Windsor in Could 2009), the spouse of Norton Knatchbull, third Earl Mountbatten of Burma, is an in depth pal and carriage-driving companion of Philip who has run the Broadlands property in recent times

Norton, himself a godson of Philip and pal of Prince Charles, returned to the 6,000-acre property in 2014 after his affair ended, however he moved right into a transformed barn whereas Penelope, or Girl Brabourne, stayed in the principle home.

The Queen has turn into an in depth pal of Girl Brabourne – whose father Reg Eastwood based the Angus Steakhouse eating places – as nicely and is alleged to have big respect for the fortitude she has proven through the years.

She additionally confronted the trauma of her daughter Leonora dying on the age of simply 5 from kidney most cancers in 1991. She is buried at Broadlands and is alleged to be one of many causes Girl Brabourne has vowed by no means to depart.

Girl Brabourne – who’s the Queen’s cousin – can be linked by way of her husband Norton’s grandfather being Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma – Philip’s uncle who was killed in an IRA assault in 1979.