Prince William and Kate are set to leave the country! Royal couple ‘prepare for visit to Ireland’

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:15 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:18 EST, 18 January 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to journey to Eire inside three months for a two-day royal go to, it has been claimed.

Palace officers could also be hoping the tour, which can seemingly see the longer term king take within the sights of Cork and Dublin, will function a a lot wished for distraction to the Megxit disaster.

Prince Harry, who has been away from his household for nearly two weeks, can also be anticipated to fly again to Canada within the coming days.

The Duke and Duchess are mentioned to be within the ‘early phases’ of organising the two-day tour that might see them soak up Dublin and Cork. They’ve visited Northern Eire twice. (Pictured above at Ballymena in February final yr)

Palace officers could also be hoping that the tour will function a distraction from the Megxit disaster. (Kate and William are seen pouring a pint collectively in an Irish pub)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will participate in a sequence of engagements throughout the go to, stories The Solar, which isn’t more likely to be formally confirmed till a number of days beforehand.

They are going to be following within the footsteps of Meghan and Harry, who visited the Emerald Isle on their first official journey in 2019, and Charles and Camilla who’ve visited Eire 5 occasions since 2015.

The Queen made historical past in 2011 when she turned the primary UK royal to go to the nation for 100 years, and took half in a four-day tour. The couple have visited Northern Eire twice in recent times.

Discussions are nonetheless within the ‘early phases’, stories unbiased.ie, however Cork has been talked about and a 3rd location is more likely to be added to the listing.

The pair are understood to be eager to go after the Queen visited town’s English Market virtually 9 years in the past.

Buckingham Palace was thrown into turmoil final week when Meghan and Harry introduced on Instagram their want to ‘step again’ from royal duties, allegedly giving aides simply minutes to reply.

The Queen referred to as an emergency Megxit summit of her household and challenged courtiers to thrash out an exit bundle for the sixth in line to the throne in 72 hours.

Nevertheless, this deadline has been missed, with Megxit discussions understood to have reached a ‘impasse’.

Meghan returned to Canada on Thursday final week, following a brief go to, and is known to haven’t any plans to return to the UK ‘in a significant method’.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed to MailOnline that Prince Harry continues to be within the nation, pending an extra assembly on Monday.

The prince might have undertaken his last engagement as a senior royal this week, when he chatted to teenager’s within the Queen’s backyard for the launch of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

On the occasion he dodged questions on his future and, in an obvious nod to his anticipated exit, the music accompanying an Instagram video of the occasion was the Stone Roses hit This Is The One, which incorporates the lyric: ‘I would like to depart the nation’.