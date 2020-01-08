Prince William and Kate Middleton will host a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment summit

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will host a reception to mark the UK-Africa Funding summit, Kensington Palace has introduced.

Marking their first engagement of the 12 months, Prince William and Kate Middleton, each 37, will maintain the reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday 20 January, on behalf of the Queen, 93.

It can convey collectively Heads of State and Authorities and senior representatives from African nations, key multilateral businesses and excessive profile UK and African companies.

The Summit will exhibit the energy of the connection between the UK and Africa, and showcase and promote the breadth and high quality of funding alternatives throughout Africa.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, each 37, will host a reception to mark the UK-Africa Funding summit at Buckingham Palace on January 20. Pictured, attending the Royal Selection Efficiency at Palladium Theatre on November 18, 2019 in London

The Duke of Cambridge, Royal Patron of Tusk and President of United For Wildlife, lends a hand to rangers lifting the top of Kenya bull elephant “Matt”, tranquilised from a helicopter co-piloted by the Duke to permit the becoming of a brand new radio monitoring collar on March 24, 2016 in Lewa, Kenya

The royals will host the reception at Buckingham Palace (pictured) on behalf of Her Majesty, 93

It can additionally spotlight the UK’s dedication to supporting financial growth in Africa, together with via the creation of jobs and new partnerships.

In November, Prince William attended the annual Tusk Conservation Awards, which have a good time the achievements of extraordinary individuals, whose work defending Africa’s pure heritage would possibly in any other case go unnoticed exterior their fields.

The Duke of Cambridge offered three awards on the occasion and delivered a brief speech.

He mentioned: ‘Earlier as we speak, Catherine and I spent a while with the nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded dedication, and dedication to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling.’

The daddy-of-three used his speech closing the occasion to reward the ‘vastly essential’ work of the nominees earlier than calling for motion on local weather change and different environmental threats.

Prince William, who’s patron of the Royal African Society (RAS), returned to Africa for a conservation-led go to in September 2018, the place he made a working go to to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Prince William speaks throughout The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London on November 21, 2019. The annual Tusk Conservation Awards have a good time the achievements of people that work defending Africa’s wildlife and pure heritage

William and Harry meet a cheetah throughout a go to to the Mokoloda Nature Reserve in Gabarone, Botswana in 2010. William revealed this week he ‘fell in love’ with Africa throughout the journey

He took over the position from the Queen in December 2016 after 64 years, and recalled how he first ‘fell in love’ with Africa when he frolicked in Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania as a youngster.

Commenting on the time, he mentioned: ‘Africa is each the oldest and the youngest continent on the earth, being each the birthplace of humankind and the continent with the youngest inhabitants.

‘My patronage of the Royal African Society is an honour and I’ll definitely proceed to be a passionate advocate for Africa right here within the UK.’

The RAS goals to advertise Africa in enterprise, politics, tradition and academia and to foster higher understanding and powerful relationships between Britain, Africa and the world.

It’s seen as a manner for individuals to attach, have a good time and have interaction critically with a variety of subjects and concepts about Africa as we speak.