Prince William gave Charlotte and George a ‘dress rehearsal’ ahead Sandringham

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church

It could have been a ‘bumpy’ 12 months for the Royal Household, but it surely ended on a easy observe, because of a four-year- outdated Princess.

Princess Charlotte garnered constructive headlines after she charmed 2,000 wellwishers outdoors St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, diverting consideration from scandal-hit Prince Andrew.

She gracefully accepted flowers, hugged a lady in a wheelchair, executed an ideal curtsy to her great-grandmother the Queen, and shook arms with the vicar.

Whereas naturally assured and well-mannered, the efficiency of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter could have been partly on account of a ‘gown rehearsal’ a number of days earlier.

It’s understood Prince William took Charlotte and brother George, six, to the 16th Century church earlier than Christmas to familiarise them with its format and clarify concerning the wellwishers.

Within the occasion, the walkabout handed off higher than anybody may have imagined, however it’s a measure of the 12 months’s turbulence that it was inflicting concern amongst Palace officers.

There have been fears beforehand that if Prince Andrew have been allowed to rub shoulders with the general public – on this case among the Queen’s most loyal topics – there is perhaps disagreeable scenes.

Senior courtiers have been involved that the fallout from his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which brought about him to retreat from public life, may end in him being heckled by the gang if he attended the principle 11am service.

However to keep away from church altogether would appear weak so, in what one supply described as a ‘common sense compromise’, it was determined he ought to attend an earlier non-public service with Prince Charles.

So, with the potential pitfall deftly averted, courtiers have been delighted with how Charlotte wowed the crowds. ‘That was merely a contented bonus and it was a wonderful day,’ mentioned a supply.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Sandringham by helicopter, touching down on a secluded a part of the 20,000-acre Norfolk property at about 9am on Christmas Eve. And, after spending 4 nights on the King Edward VII Hospital in London for ‘remark and remedy in relation to a pre-existing situation’, Prince Philip was additionally flown in, arriving onboard a luxurious Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been notable absentees and missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, described by Mike Tindall, the husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, as ‘pretty’.