Prince William is pictured kissing Prince Louis in adorable new photograph

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Revealed: 19:16 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:29 EST, 24 December 2019

A brand new taken by the Duchess of Cambridge has been launched on Christmas Day.

The black and white picture reveals the Duke of Cambridge kissing their youngest little one Prince Louis on the cheek, whereas Princess Charlotte and Prince George look in the direction of the digicam.

The duke wears a flat cap as he holds on carefully to his son within the picture, which was taken by the duchess, a eager photographer, earlier this 12 months in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte additionally seems to be holding on to her youthful brother as she stands behind him, whereas Prince George sits subsequent to them in a chair as he cheekily smirks on the digicam.

The Kensington Palace official Twitter account despatched out the picture on Christmas Day

This isn’t the primary time Kate, one of many world’s most photographed individuals, has gone behind the lens and launched her personal footage.

The duchess was named as the brand new patron of the Royal Photographic Society earlier this 12 months following her flourishing ardour in pictures.

A historical past of artwork graduate, the duchess has beforehand been praised for her photographic portraits of her youngsters, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace has usually revealed images taken by Kate to mark milestones in her youngsters’s lives, reminiscent of birthdays and first days at nursery.

The duchess started the custom in 2015 when she took the primary official portraits of Princess Charlotte, slightly than hiring a photographer.

It comes only a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal Christmas card, with son Archie, was revealed.

The enchanting household picture confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laughing as they pose in entrance of a Christmas tree, with Archie’s cute face popping up within the foreground of the picture.

The festive black and white card was shared on social media by the Queen’s Commonwealth Belief on Monday evening and says: ‘Merry Christmas and a Completely satisfied New Yr from our household to yours.’

On the backside is says ‘this 12 months we now have chosen to ship our vacation card electronically.’

It’s understood that copies of the picture, taken by the couple’s good friend Janina Gavankar, had been emailed to mates and employees on Monday and exhausting copies despatched to household.

It comes after the royal couple, who’ve been outspoken on environmental points, had been accused of hypocrisy for his or her excessive carbon footprint, after taking quite a lot of non-public jets previously 12 months.

In a tweet on Monday night the Belief stated: ‘Simply sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everybody!’

A supply instructed the Mirror: ‘Harry and Meghan despatched a number of exhausting copy playing cards to household however selected to ship their playing cards electronically this 12 months with the intention of being environmentally acutely aware in addition to being in Canada the place they’re at the moment having fun with a six week break free from royal duties.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took Archie away for an prolonged break final month in Canada, and have been protecting a low profile ever since.

The duchess, a former actress, lived and labored in Toronto throughout her time starring within the standard US drama Fits, and the couple had been famously pictured collectively when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry on the 2017 Invictus Video games within the Canadian metropolis.

The Sussexes are prone to have spent the US Thanksgiving celebrations, which this 12 months fell on November 28, with the duchess’ mom Gloria Ragland.

The couple have missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

And they won’t be current for the standard royal household gathering on the monarch’s non-public Sandringham property on Christmas Day.