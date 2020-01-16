Prince William left shocked after mistaking a picture of himself for Charlotte 

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:26 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:27 EST, 16 January 2020

Prince William was left flummoxed after mistaking a cupcake that includes an image of himself for Prince Charlotte yesterday.

The royal, 37, who was visiting Khidmat Centre in Bradford with Kate Middleton, 38, stopped when he was proven cupcakes with photographs of the Cambridge household – together with an image of himself as a toddler.

He was heard exclaiming: ‘Is that me? Or is that Charlotte? Is that me?’, as he seemed round to Kate and baker Siama Ali of Cup Caker Bradford.

William continued: ‘Is that me? Oh my goodness that appears identical to Charlotte, that’s unimaginable’.

Proficient baker Siama had created a set of desserts and cupcakes documenting the Cambridges’ love story, full with gold edible frames.

However the cupcake which particulary took William’s fancy confirmed an image of him as a boy at Buckmore Park Playscape in 1992, aged 10.

In the meantime a comparability image of Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie’s marriage ceremony, aged three, reveals the little woman has inherited William’s eyes, nostril and lips – in addition to brown locks, and shortly did the rounds on Twitter.

And the comparability of the 2 footage shortly went viral amongst followers on Twitter, who remarked on the similarities between William and Charlotte.

One fan wrote: ‘Superb. William favors his mum perhaps Charlotte will favor her grandma as she grows’.

One other added: ‘ I received in an argument with someone else on one other web page that they have been saying that Princess Charlotte appears just like the queen and no disrespect to her your highness however I mentioned she appears identical to her dad and her grandma Princess Diana I mentioned it from the start fairly cool.

Elsewhere one tweeted: That dialogue of who Charlotte takes after is now formally closed. She’s a Spencer like her daddy!’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been visiting the Khidmat Centre in Bradford to listen to concerning the actions and workshops provided on the centre and the organisations that they assist.

Following the go to, baker Siama took to Instagram to specific her delight on the assembly and reveal she packed the desserts for them to take again dwelling.

Sharing an image of the cupcakes, she wrote: ‘Will always remember their reactions I beloved each second and was a honour to satisfy them.

‘Kate shook my hand twice the highest tier and all framed cupcakes have been packed for them to take.

‘What a honour thanks to everybody for his or her love & assist I can not clarify how I really feel for the time being.. #dukeandduchessofcambridge’.

Following the go to, baker Siama took to Instagram to specific her delight on the assembly and reveal she packed the desserts for them to take again dwelling