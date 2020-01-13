Prince William & Prince Harry Issue Joint Statement Slamming ‘False Story’ About Their Relationship!

Prince Harry and Prince William apparently aren’t going to take a seat idly by as rumors fly in regards to the alleged deterioration of their relationship!

It’s been a remarkably robust month to ring in 2020 for the 2 brothers — actually, remarkably robust for the royal household as a complete — however even with rumors of a rift between the pair persevering with to flow into closely, they will nonetheless come collectively on occasion. And in terms of psychological well being and telling the reality, effectively, that is clearly crucial to each of them!

In a joint assertion issued to the royal reporters on Monday morning, the 37-year-old William and his 35-year-old little bro provided up a powerful denial of stories going round “speculating about the relationship” between the 2.

Within the assertion, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex stated (beneath):

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Hmmm…

There’s little question the siblings are on to one thing with the psychological well being word there; the pair have labored endlessly and admirably of their Heads Collectively marketing campaign in regards to the subject. Plus, they’ve every donated appreciable time to veterans, youngsters, and different individuals scuffling with psychological well being points. So, so far as calling out inflammatory language — get it, fellas! You’re precisely proper!

No matter occurs, you may by no means look again after making such a powerful, public exit out of your royal duties! / (c) John Rainford/WENN

We’re simply skeptical about whether or not all that “speculation” in regards to the pair’s relationship is absolutely simply hypothesis… ya know?! In any case, we’ve reported on no scarcity of royal sources and palace insiders who’re fast to name out something from a “rift” between the bros. Heck, Harry himself even stated as a lot within the months earlier than #Megxit!!! Robust to totally deny relationship rumors after one thing like that occurs.

Level is: there’s one thing happening between the boys. This a lot is obvious…

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?? So many issues at play proper now for each William and Harry… to not point out Queen Elizabeth II‘s oversight of this entire brouhaha, and the fragile royal steadiness of sustaining a stiff higher lip throughout a troublesome state of affairs.

A lot controversy! Is the royal household coming unglued, or what?!

Sound OFF along with your tackle the entire matter within the feedback (beneath)!!!