Princes Harry And William Slam “False” Story About Their Relationship

London:

Princes William and Harry on Monday placed on a uncommon united entrance to dismiss a “false story” speculating about their relationship, as senior royals meet for talks concerning the youthful brother’s future.

Harry and his spouse Meghan caught the establishment off guard final week once they introduced their intention to step again from front-line royal duties.

The 35-year-old former military officer has beforehand all however confirmed a rift together with his older brother, prompting hypothesis as to the trigger and that it might have influenced his choice to give up.

William and Harry, additionally identified by their formal titles the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, issued a uncommon joint assertion to sentence one report, with out specifying the publication.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” it mentioned.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The Occasions cited an unnamed “insider” as saying Harry and Meghan felt they’d been “pushed away by what they saw as a bullying attitude from the Duke of Cambridge”.

Nevertheless it additionally cautioned: “These claims have been strongly contested by sources close to the Cambridges, as well as some close to Prince Harry.”

