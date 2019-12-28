Princess Anne blasts health and safety culture as she warns rules hinder children’s decisions

By Dora Allday For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 19:21 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:51 EST, 27 December 2019

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham property

Well being and security tradition is doing kids extra hurt than good, Princess Anne stated in the present day.

She blasted extreme guidelines and rules for hindering children’ decision-making, significantly in ‘risky’ sports activities.

The famously outspoken royal admitted that because the Scottish Rugby Union’s patron she protested in opposition to further padding being sewn into gamers’ shirts.

‘I did say to Scottish rugby’s physician, please don’t try this as a result of it’ll solely make them hit one another tougher,’ she instructed The Day by day Telegraph.

‘One of the things that all sports have to come to terms with is the risk element,’ she added.

An avid equestrian herself, the Princess Royal was hospitalised in 1964 aged 14 when she harm her hand falling off her horse.

Now, aged 69, she expressed shock that helmets are usually not obligatory after visiting a skate park in Corby.

Princess Anne using as a jockey at Charity horse racing assembly at Lingfield Park in 2008. Her horse is ‘bengal Tiger’

The Princess Royal was hospitalised in 1964 aged 14 when she harm her hand falling off her horse however wouldn’t hand over her ardour. Right here she races on the Royal Ascot 1972

‘I thought that was interesting because it makes it their responsibility,’ she stated.

‘If you don’t enable kids to evaluate their very own risk-taking skills, they by no means actually study, so that they then go off and do issues, which inherently they’re not adequate to do, however anyone has stated well being and security has stated that is OK, and so they’ve bought no means of judging on their very own whether or not or not they’ve bought the abilities to do it.’

Right here princess Anne could be seen falling from her horse after a bounce on the Rushall Horse Trials in Wiltshire in April 1975

Throughout the interview, in assist of the youngsters’s rugby charity Picket Spoon, for which she is patron, the princess additionally urged charities to step again from a complete concentrate on arts initiatives.

She stated: ‘In all big cities you tend to get areas which focus more on arts and crafts and theatre – but that doesn’t apply to everyone.

‘It’s simply the way in which – like Tetbury is filled with antiques retailers.

‘Why do you all want to be there? It’s a thriller to me.

‘But it doesn’t imply to say that everyone who comes from Tetbury is an antiques vendor.’