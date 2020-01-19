Princess Anne pays tribute to Scottish RNLI heroes

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Princess Anne has paid tribute to the 5 RNLI heroes who misplaced their lives within the Fraserburgh lifeboat catastrophe in Scotland 50 years in the past.

The Princess Royal, 69, who was joined by her husband Tim Laurance, 64, greeted the crowds as she attended the memorial service for the lads in Outdated Parish Church, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on January 19.

The tragic lifeboat catastrophe claimed the lives of 5 volunteers after their boat, the Duchess of Kent lifeboat, was capsized by 30ft waves in gale-force situations whereas aiding a Danish fishing vessel.

Princess Anne (proper), 69, and her husband Tim Laurance (left), 64, attended the memorial service for the 5 males who died within the Fraserburgh lifeboat catastrophe in Scotland

The royal made her approach to the memorial service in Outdated Parish Church, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on January 19

Pictured: The second the Duchess of Kent lifeboat,was capsized by 30ft waves

The royal donned a sublime inexperienced coat, which featured a gold broach on the centre, and a pair of black boots as she made her approach to the church that sits within the city centre and paid tribute to the volunteers.

The memorial additionally included a wreath laying ceremony on the statue in tribute to the lads that stood exterior Fraserburgh’s lifeboat station.

The tragedy, which passed off on January 21, 1970, occurred when 5 of the six males contained in the Duchess of Kent boat have been hit by massive waves whereas attempting to tow a Danish vessel.

Coxswain John Stephen and crew members William Hadden, James Buchan, James RS Buchan, and mechanic Frederick Kirkness died within the catastrophe whereas John Buchan survived.

Princess Anne greeted the crowds as she honoured the volunteers who died whereas at sea

The Princess mentioned a number of phrases through the memorial service in Outdated Parish Church, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Mark Hadden, who misplaced his grandfather within the tragedy and is now a crew member of the Fraserburgh lifeboat mentioned the volunteers died at sea ought to be ‘remembered for what they gave and sacrificed that day’.

He mentioned: ‘These males have been native Fraserburgh males. They went out in probably the most appalling climate situations no matter what may occur and what the end result could be.

‘They went out to avoid wasting the lives of others – and in doing so tragically, and selflessly, misplaced their very own lives. Each a kind of males ought to be remembered for what they gave and sacrificed that day.

‘I do know that I’ll at all times keep in mind what they gave, and I hope that we are going to at all times take the time to recollect their sacrifice.’

Princess Anne paid her respects to the 5 RNLI volunteers who died when their boat, the Duchess of Kent lifeboat, was capsized by 30ft waves in gale-force situations

Princess Anne’s sighting comes days after she obtained an honorary diploma on the College of Aberdeen in recognition of her intensive charity work.

The royal, who was given the diploma by her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, who’s chancellor of the college, appeared in excessive spirits as she accepted the achievement.

Princess Anne, who started endeavor public engagements on the age of 18, is patron of Save the Youngsters and can be concerned with one other 300 charities, organisations and navy regiments within the UK and abroad.