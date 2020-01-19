Princess Beatrice is forced to delay her wedding date announcement AGAIN in wake of Megxit

The Megxit drama has left one Royal Member of the family significantly disgruntled – Princess Beatrice.

The 31-year-old bride-in-waiting has been pressured to delay her wedding ceremony date announcement but once more.

First, Beatrice and her property developer fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi needed to look forward to a date to be agreed by the Queen, after which for the furore surrounding Prince Andrew to die down.

After that, the deliberate venue, The Guards’ Chapel, St James’s Park, needed to be modified when the Duke of York introduced he can be suspending ties with varied navy associations.

Typically, solely present serving members of the navy and their direct descendants can marry on the web site, although exceptions could be made for civilians who’re very well-known to the church.

For that reason, the chapel was deemed to be an ideal selection – unique but not historically Royal, and putting simply the fitting observe at a time when the Yorks’ prominence inside the Royal Household is in flux.

Nevertheless, the chapel, which performed host to the marriage of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, seems to be off the playing cards.

The Election, Christmas and New Yr then bought in the best way, and now Beatrice has been upstaged by Harry and Meghan.

The marriage is alleged by sources to be deliberate for ‘early summer’ – earlier than Royal Ascot week – however there’s no official date. And who is aware of what the Household could be as much as by then?

Princess Beatrice was given permission by the Queen to deliver her fiance to Sandringham for Christmas final 12 months.

It’s understood the Queen, like many senior royals, has felt desperately sorry for Beatrice, 31, who introduced her engagement in September after a brief romance however has seen her happiness overshadowed by the continuing fallout from her father’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous interview on BBC2’s Newsnight programme.

The information comes after it was final week that new woes are brewing for Bea and Edo Mapelli Mozzi – and this time it’s all to do with the presence of his ex, Dara Huang.

Architect Dara stays so near Edo, 37, that she nonetheless helps him to purchase garments, and even lately reduce his hair and picked out his outfit for an event. It’s this continued closeness that’s mentioned to have led to tensions between Bea, her fiance and Dara.

Pals say that till now, Dara and Edo – who had been engaged and have a three-year-old son collectively known as Wolfie – have been capable of keep a agency friendship as a result of they share parental obligations and ‘Bea is in New York all the time’ for work.

However the Princess has been in London far more these days and maybe she has begun to note that she doesn’t at all times have Edo to herself.

My supply says: ‘Having initially been very cool about their friendship, Bea would quite there was just a little extra distance between Dara and Edo in spite of everything.

‘Edo might disagree, however Dara personally believes they’d nonetheless be collectively had been it not for Bea. However Bea has nothing to fret about – Dara cuts his hair and types Edo as a result of she’s a Tiger mum. She has no secret want to get again collectively. Plus, she really fairly likes Beatrice.’

Regardless of the stress, Beatrice’s wedding ceremony remains to be very a lot going forward, though final week it was confirmed that the occasion positively won’t be screened on TV.

Each the BBC and ITV revealed they’d not be changing scheduled programming with protection of the occasion.

My supply provides: ‘The ceremony will go ahead but it is looking like it will be far from a fairy tale wedding at the moment.’

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham property on December 25

I revealed final 12 months that Dara is because of attend the occasion and that little Wolfie can be finest man.

Dara has been on a strict food plan and now weighs 8st 7lb – tiny for her 5ft 8in body – due to a ‘no obvious carbs’ food plan.

Edoardo was beforehand engaged for three-and-a-half years to the mom of his little one, Dara, a highly-successful architect along with her personal design firm whom he cut up from in 2018.

Edoardo was engaged for three-and-a-half years to Dara, and is believed to have began courting Beatrice, 31, whereas they had been nonetheless residing collectively, after their relationship ended.

An in depth household pal of Edo’s acknowledged that the couple had cut up six months earlier than.

In September Princess Beatrice introduced her engagement to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, by way of a Buckingham Palace assertion.

The royal began courting the Italian property developer in 2018.

Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi mentioned of their 11-month whirlwind romance in an announcement: ‘We’re extraordinarily comfortable to have the ability to share the information of our latest engagement.

‘We’re each so excited to be embarking on this life journey collectively and might’t wait to truly be married.

‘We share so many comparable pursuits and values, and we all know that it will stand us in nice stead for the years forward, full of affection and happiness.’

Engagement photographs, taken by sister Princess Eugenie within the grounds of Windsor Nice Park, confirmed Beatrice sporting a inexperienced floral £595 Zimmerman gown and exhibiting off her three.5 carat engagement ring by Shaun Leane, estimated to have value £100,000, together with a £2,730 Cartier love bracelet.