Princess Beatrice Is Prince Andrew’s ‘Greatest Supporter’ Amid His Ongoing Scandal & Her Wedding Planning

Whereas many have seemingly abandoned Prince Andrew within the wake of his alleged involvement with the late convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein, somebody who has not wavered with their assist is Princess Beatrice!

The elder daughter of the disgraced royal and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is about to wed this spring and is reportedly carrying on with wedding ceremony planning as typical regardless of the scandal surrounding her father.

An insider revealed to Individuals:

“I definitely think he will walk her down the aisle. He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter.”

Although “this is obviously very hard times,” in accordance with the supply, the household unit (Fergie and Princess Eugenie included) stay steadfast of their assist of one another. The confidant spilled:

“They are still traveling together, they are still going ahead like normal. Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”

Though the 2 are shut, the Duke of York bowed out of going to his daughter’s engagement bash earlier final week. He seemingly skipped out on the celebration, which was thrown by the mom of Beatrice’s fiancé, to keep away from interactions with the celeb buddies and buddies who had been in attendance. A buddy near the long run Mr. & Mrs. shared:

“They were really happy to be surrounded by all their friends. They spent the time going around the room making sure they said hello everyone.”

Nonetheless, the Duke of York did attend Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace earlier that afternoon along with both of his daughters. At this point, it’s unclear if we’ll be seeing the 59-year-old through the royal fam’s annual stroll to church companies on Christmas morning from Sandringham, the place he’s usually an everyday together with his daughters.

It is going to be very inneresting to see the way it all performs out because it’s technically not an “official duty,” however extra alongside the strains of a festive household outing. As you’re seemingly conscious, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and child Archie Harrison is not going to be in attendance, so all eyes will likely be looking out for Andrew.

