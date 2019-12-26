Princess Charlotte refuses to hand over white roses she was gifted by ‘star stuck’ royal fan, six

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Princess Charlotte refused to offer a royal aide a bouquet of flowers that she was gifted from a younger fan throughout Christmas day at Sandringham on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s four-year-old daughter was handed a rigorously chosen bunch of white roses by ‘star struck’ James Heather, six, who selected them particularly as a result of they’re his mom’s favorite.

In an cute clip, which was shared on Twitter by Jade Garwood, it appears the flower alternative was a success with the princess too, as she refused at hand them over for safekeeping.

‘After they left the church, Kate came visiting and stated, “are these for Charlotte?” after which James stated “yes” and handed them over,’ his mum Nakita defined to Mirror On-line.

Princess Charlotte was handed a bouquet of white roses at a Christmas Day Service held at Sandringham Church in Norfolk on Wednesday

The younger royal was so taken by the flowers, that she refused at hand them to a royal aide who supplied to maintain maintain of them for her

She continued: ‘Charlotte seemed actually shy and coy, however you would inform she was joyful after which she stated ‘thanks’.

‘James was so excited, however I feel he was fairly starstruck by her.’

Within the cute footage, a royal aide could be seen leaning in to take the flowers off Princess Charlotte, however she had different concepts.

Retaining maintain of them in her proper hand, the cute younger royal as a substitute smiled as she headed off to greet different well-wishers alongside her mom, Kate.

‘What made all of it even sweeter was I watched her as she walked off and different folks had been giving her flowers which had been handed to her safety officer, however she simply would not let go of James,’ added Nakita.

‘She stored them in her hand the entire time.’

The younger royal was handed the white roses by James Heather – who chosen the flower alternative as they’re his mom’s favourites. Pictured, the royal aide providing to maintain maintain of the present

An cute Princess Charlotte might be seen smiling as she walked off with the bouquet of roses in her hand. Pictured, with mom Kate Middleton

And it wasn’t the one heartwarming second that happened yesterday, as different footage emerged displaying that Prince George, six, led the way in which in encouraging his youthful sister to hug a well-wisher following the normal church service.

Footage that surfaced yesterday confirmed the princess leaving the crowds on the Norfolk church cooing after she was noticed embracing wheelchair-bound Gemma Clark, who had waited all morning to say hiya.

Within the new clip, it is clear that Prince George, who walked alongside his father Prince William, hugged Ms Clark, who travelled from Lengthy Sutton in Lincolnshire to identify the royals, first – simply moments earlier than his youthful sister stepped in to cuddle her too.

Those that noticed the cute second could be heard saying ‘aaah’ on the candy embrace between the younger royal and the member of the general public.

After Charlotte’s hug, she walks away with a pink flamingo present from Ms Clark firmly in hand.