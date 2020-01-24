Princess Charlotte smiles as she was handed a plastic flamingo by a wheelchair user at Sandringham

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Candy unseen photographs present Princess Charlotte smiling as she was handed a present outdoors church on Christmas Day.

The four-year-old royal was given a £1.50 pink plastic flamingo by royal fan Gemma Clark, 39, as she left St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham property.

Photographs shared on the day confirmed the interplay from behind, with Charlotte leaning into hug Gemma, who was in a wheelchair. The guts-warming footage have been printed around the globe.

Nevertheless these new photos, shared by Gemma’s mom, Pam, present the princess’s smiling face for the primary time.

A second picture taken by Pam Clark reveals the Duchess of Cambridge chatting with Gemma, who has cerebral palsy and travelled from Lengthy Sutton in Lincolnshire to see the royal household

Prince George, six, who was shyer through the meet-and-greet, is seen wanting on as his sister obtained the current.

Gemma, who has cerebral palsy, travelled from Lengthy Sutton in Lincolnshire to see the royal household and was thrilled to get a thanks hug from Princess Charlotte.

Gemma was given the inflatable flamingo, named Felicity, for her birthday and took it to completely different locations and recorded its travels in a scrapbook.

She determined to cross the flamingo onto Charlotte after the princess made a beeline for it after the church service.

Gemma was delighted when George and Charlotte each hugged her.

‘It made my day,’ she stated on the time. ‘I’ve by no means seen the royal household, ever. That is my first time at Sandringham and I might like to do it once more.’

Taking to her royal duties with aplomb, Princess Charlotte additionally greeted twins Thomas and Theresa Richman, 9, who have been delighted once they offered the Cambridges with flowers.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George delighted followers by becoming a member of their dad and mom at church

The siblings, that suffer from Charcot-Marie-Tooth illness, have been in a position to safe a spot in entrance of the primary crowds of their wheelchairs and spoke to each George and Charlotte.

Their overjoyed mom advised The Every day Telegraph: ‘It was completely beautiful – I survived breast most cancers six years in the past so to nonetheless be right here and see that in the present day with the youngsters was completely great.

‘I believe this has made our Christmas and made our 12 months, it was an actual honour to satisfy all of them.’